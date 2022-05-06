Derry Area school board heard a presentation Thursday night on a proposal from several elementary school teachers for a new English Language Arts (ELA) textbook series. This is an issue that the teachers and superintendent Eric Curry began to realize in 2018.
The issue with the current textbooks being used in ELA classes is primarily they are outdated. The current textbooks are 2010 editions and the estimated effectiveness of each edition is approximately six to 10 years. In the past, textbooks were thought to be effective much longer, however because of updates to standardized tests, research, and several other factors, it is believed they typically need updated more frequently. One of the major issues with the current ELA textbooks is there are no online resources for the material, which makes things extremely challenging in the uncertain state of in-person learning.
When looking for a new textbook series for ELA classes, teachers and Curry were looking for something that fit all students, was technologically up-to-date, and promoted learning. The teachers set out in 2018 to take the next few years to scout what other schools were using and find the series that best fit their needs. After a long vetting process which was complicated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers decided on the two best options: Wonders and MyView. Both of these series were tested out over the past year by teachers and students and, in overwhelming fashion, teachers unanimously decided Wonders was the series elementary school officials want for their students.
Megan Donahue, a second-grade teacher at Grandview, had high praise for Wonders from her experience with the series.
“It challenges our kids, which is what we need...it is also very convenient... everything that is in print is also available digitally,” Donahue said.
There were 25 teachers who piloted the two series. The vote resulted in a 25-0 decision in favor of Wonders.
“Choosing a textbook series is probably the most important thing you’ll do...I can tell you in 27 years of overseeing textbook adoptions, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a 25-0 vote, in fact, it was usually more like 51% to 49%,” Curry said.
If the board grants the school permission to adopt this recommended textbook series, then it would be made available for the public to view for 30 days before the final vote would be held to make the decision whether or not to adopt this new series.
In additional business, the school board unanimously voted to tentatively approve the budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The total estimated unreserved fund balance, revenues and other financing sources available is in the amount of $45,967,890 with total estimated expenditures of $42,133,490. The vote for final approval of this budget will be at the June meeting.
In other business, the board unanimously voted to approve:
- The payment of the following bills: regular bills in the amount of $908,999.36; payroll bills in the amount of $276,736.99; cafeteria bills in the amount of $204,920.93; capital project bills in the amount of $19,800.
- To award a permanent contract to Jessica Gordon having completed three years of service with satisfactory ratings;
- Sarah Dunn to attend the Pennsylvania Library Association Prepare for the Challenge Conference to be held May 20 in Youngwood at a cost of $164.63 to be paid with district funds;
- Shawn Spencer, adviser of the U.S. Army STAR Club, to attend the U.S. Army Educational Tour, held at Fort Lee, Virginia from June 21-24 at an estimated cost of $210 to be paid with district funds. Hotel, mileage and meals are covered by the U.S. Army;
- The resignation of Robert Doperak as a girls varsity assistant softball coach, effective March 25, 2022, at a prorated salary as determined by the negotiated point system;
- Employing Shawn Dettling as a girls varsity assistant softball coach, effective March 26, 2022, at a prorated salary as determined by the negotiated point system;
- The resignation of Hopeton Bailey as a varsity assistant football coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Employing Rachel Garris as a girls varsity basketball assistant coach for the 2022-2023 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- To name AmeriServ Financial Bank as treasurer for the Derry Area School District for the 2022-2023 school year;
- To reappoint Ned J. Nakles Jr. as school solicitor for the 2022-2023 school year at a retainer of $6,000 and an hourly rate of $145 (2021-22 — $6,000 and $135);
- To reappoint Excela Health Chestnut Ridge Family Medicine as school doctors for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $20,000 (2021-22 — $20,000);
- To renew a contract with Edmentum for Courseware and Study Island software for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $20,602.50 to be funded by ARP/ESSER Funds. (Enclosure No. 12);
- To extend the Memorandum of Understanding with the Derry Borough Police for police coverage for the period April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, at a cost of $3,500 (no increase from the current rate).
Derry Area school board’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the Derry Area High School Audion.
