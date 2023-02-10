Derry Area senior Lauren Hood’s 'special' impact

The Class of 2023 is set to graduate at the end of May. For some, they have an idea of what they want to do next, and for many, they have been accepted to colleges all over the country. When it comes to Derry Area senior Lauren Hood, she has known what she wants to do since her freshman year: become a special education teacher.
Instead of waiting for graduation, Hood has been getting practice in the profession by helping students with special needs in the middle school. Some of her responsibilities have included assisting students during one-on-one and small group instruction, preparing authentic and engaging lessons, and supporting the teacher with monitoring students’ behavior during classroom activities.
“Lauren has displayed grace and professionalism throughout each observation in the classroom,” said Jennell Huska, a secondary life skills teacher at the district. “She has taken the initiative at every opportunity to interact and participate with the students.”
There have been many opportunities to participate with the students, but Hood believes that it’s their faces that she looks forward to the most.
“This past holiday season, I loved just going down there to help with projects,” Hood said. “It was such a great feeling whenever they looked excited to see me.”
But on top of organized opportunities, Hood even took the initiative to create opportunities for herself and her students.
“Additionally, she challenged herself to create and execute original lessons in collaboration with the life skills teacher,” said Huska.
One of her original lessons included a Halloween activity that included the creation of ghosts by finger painting. This activity developed their motor skills by using their imaginations, their fingers and their shape-recognition skills.
“I just looked at their projects the other day and admired how unique each ghost turned out,” Hood said. “They were all so cute.”
Moving forward, Hood is still undecided about where she will pursue her degree in special education.
“It’s comforting knowing what I want to do, so I’m not worried about where I want to go,” she said.
But no matter where Hood goes, it’s her work at Derry Area that will be remembered by the staff and her students for years to come.
“Her compassion, positive attitude, strong work ethic and desire for teaching students with special needs is evident,” said Huska.
“Students jump at the chance to work with her, and their excitement is a testament to her positive impact.”
