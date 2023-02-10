Derry Area senior Lauren Hood’s 'special' impact

Derry Area senior Lauren Hood, who aspires to become a special education teacher, has been getting practice in the profession by helping students with special needs in the middle school.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Class of 2023 is set to graduate at the end of May. For some, they have an idea of what they want to do next, and for many, they have been accepted to colleges all over the country. When it comes to Derry Area senior Lauren Hood, she has known what she wants to do since her freshman year: become a special education teacher.

Instead of waiting for graduation, Hood has been getting practice in the profession by helping students with special needs in the middle school. Some of her responsibilities have included assisting students during one-on-one and small group instruction, preparing authentic and engaging lessons, and supporting the teacher with monitoring students’ behavior during classroom activities.

