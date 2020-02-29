Derry Area Middle School recently released its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.
Following is a list of the students who were recognized:
GRADE 6 Distinguished Honors
Gabrielle Bateman, Brennan Borbonus, Brady Brown, Lexi Crissey, Maxwell Doperak, Kayla Ferri, Benjamin Fetter, Stephen Geisler, John Kerin, Reed Razza, Keegan Roddy and Tanner Zulisky.
High Honors
Aubrey Boring, Savannah Cherven, Cassidy Dunlap, Johnathan Garstecki, Jeremiah Gess, Kelsie Gruska, Morgan Haake, Matthew Harskowitch, Sophia Kromel, Hermione Lehosky,
Haley Leonard, Cason Long, Zoe McIlnay, Liam McKlveen, Gage Nicholson, Franklin Palmer, Catherine Quidetto, Sydnee Showers, Samantha Swank, Lauren Thomas and Kamryn Younkin.
Honors
Landon Barchesky, Marissa Bartley, Leocadia Branche, Sydney Bush, Dawson Chamberlain, Aubrey Clark, Devon Davis, Katherine Davis, Francesca DePalma, Addison Ehman, Zane Elzafraney, Zoe Frayvolt, Emma Garland, Jeremy Hollick, Mallory Hudson, Timothy Ickes, Alyssa Jellison,
Kenzington Jones, Hope Kadlec, Preston Kantoris, Evan Kelly, Lydia Kiser, Chelsie Krueger, Ella Kubiak, Luke Latimer, Bailey Legge, Izak Lenhart, Morgan Matrunics, Julia Mucci, Danielle Mull, Kylee Newborn, Sawyer Newhouse, Kaylee Overly, Emily Paul, Braydon Persin,
Alexander Petrosky, Madison Repak, Aviahna Rice, Gabriella Seice, Garrett Shultz, Julianna Smiley, Andrew Snyder, William Stockett-Harter, Logan Szekely, Violet Szekely, Gavin Taylor, Aiden Upole, Madison Weaver, Cuyler White and Aidan Willforth-Powell.
GRADE 7 Distinguished Honors
Anthony Buccigrossi, Auxanna Buchko, Aiden Darazio, Riley DeNinno, Sophia Doherty, Payton Donovan, Kayla Enos, Gianna Gruska, Mikah Horwat, Mia Ashley Marsh, Regan Repak, Ella Sylvis, Sienna Wierzbowski and Natalie Wyant.
High Honors
Paige Cole, Logan Corbett, Jaime Fury, Haley Glitsky, Eva Gonzalez Kelly, Emma Gruska, Jane Huss, David Kerin, Paige King, Noah Oliver, Gabrielle Sisak, Tehlor Weimer and Charli White.
Honors
Alaina Barger, Noah Berkhimer, Brylea Borbonus, Jathan Bures, Maelynn Campbell, Chloe Catone, Alexsa Cowan, Matthew Culp, Vincent Dudzinsky, Jazmine Everett, Kasia Ewing, Angelina Franco, Mason Fridley, Gael Gonzalez Kelly, Trenton Hughes, Ayslinn Humberger, Isabella Jellison,
Chad Jones, Kendrikson Jones, Chaeli Keenan, Brett Klim, Callie Krause, Dylan Kuhns, Macey Kuhns, Lorenzo Lazaro, Kassidy Lenhart, Rachael Lloyd, Troy Lucchetti, Hunter Madatic, Katelyn Mains, Sophia Mazzoni, James McCune, Aubrianna McManamy, Sonya Metcalf, Timothy Miller,
Anthony Mucci, Jennifer Palko, Drake Platt, Hailey Short, Jacob Sliva, Blake Smola, Amelia Sobota, Ila Stoner, Abigail Wagus, John Wasnick and Alayna Williams.
GRADE 8 Distinguished Honors
Brady Angus, Maddox Bush, Cassie Byers, Dylan Cowan, Braden Depner, Katelyn Dunlap, Samantha Gruska, Tessa Hayes, Maizie Legge, Mylah O’Hanlon, Bella Speirs and Alyssa Wolf.
High Honors
Erin Allison, Lea Corbett, Roman Fridley, Laura Gillott, Seryna Goldner, Rachelle Marinchek,
Dakota Miller, Colin Quinlisk, Veronica Schissler, Aidan Tran, Grace Tumulty and Megan White.
Honors
Nathan Barkley, Allyson Bartley, Mason Beeman, Emily Berkhimer, Elijah Borbonus, Xavier Bowman, Colin Bush, Anna Ciocco, Monique Clark, Terollyin Clark, Kendall Cymmerman, Mackenzie Daughenbaugh, Danielle Dominick, Aubre Duffy, Heath Esposito, Christianna Grindle, Grace Gruska,
Rebecca Huss, Tori Hutchinson, Anthony Jellison, Mikaela Joe, Michael Kadlec, Linsey Kaperak, Jason King, Jax Klapchar, Devon Kohuth, Mackenzie Kohuth, Austin Kolano,
Brendon Kosecki, Montgomery Kuhns, Logan Latshaw, Kylie Lenhart, Samantha Lewis, Lauren Lucas, Brianna Mains,
Ryan Mandekic, Chase Marco, Jacob Marks, Vincent Mastrorocco, Kathrynn McChesney, Bryce McNichol, Joshua Moore, Nathan Morcheid,
Lenka Ohler, Emma Olexa, Zachary Panichelle, Nathan Papuga, Derek Platt, Kierra Pomaibo, Emily Resslar, Wyatt Rhoades, Emma Sabo, Aiden Shean,
Makayla Shirley, Jonathan Shumaker, Hayden Smolleck, Abigail Snyder, Annabelle Stoner,
Seth Swisher, Reigna Taylor, Ian Upole, Giavanna Vicola, Ahmad Ward, Devin Whitney and Madison Wyant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.