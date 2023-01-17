Derry Area hosts its own ‘dog show’

Derry Area’s Jaden Geary, who won best handler, and Cassie Piper, whose dog won best in show, pose with their certificates after winning Carly-Jean Rippole’s “dog show” activity.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Every Thanksgiving after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, more than 20 million people tune in and watch the National Dog Show on NBC. The spectacle, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), features 212 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups.

Inspired by another teacher friend from another district, Derry Area Agriculture/Horticulture teacher Carly-Jean Rippole decided to bring her own form of a dog show to Derry Area High School this past Friday for her Vet Science class.

