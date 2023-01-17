Derry Area hosts its own ‘dog show’

Every Thanksgiving after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, more than 20 million people tune in and watch the National Dog Show on NBC. The spectacle, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), features 212 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups.
Inspired by another teacher friend from another district, Derry Area Agriculture/Horticulture teacher Carly-Jean Rippole decided to bring her own form of a dog show to Derry Area High School this past Friday for her Vet Science class.
First, students picked a breed and had to make it to spec following the AKC standards, adding realism to the project.
“Students were able to use cardboard, faux fur, paper mache or paint,” said Rippole, who has been teaching at the district for a little over eight years. “After they created their dogs to scale and following color requirements, they then created a bio for their dog before showing them.”
During actual dog shows, viewers see the final product and judge dogs themselves via their television screens. Little do they know what actually goes on behind the scenes in preparation for the big event.
“Prior to the event, we talk about breed’s standards, what handlers need to know and how a dog show is run,” Rippole said.
But of course, if you have a dog show, you need fake turf and judges. Rippole knew just who to ask: her fellow faculty members. The judges included Mike Arone, high school assistant principal; Tracey Smeltzer, high school librarian, and Michele Schweinberg, high school Spanish teacher.
These three professionals decided best in show and best handler based on rubrics and background information on the breeds. At the end of the show, two were victorious. The best dog in show was awarded to Cassie Piper, and the best handler was chosen as sophomore Jaden Geary.
“The lifelike representations that students created were truly remarkable,” Arone said.
One would think that only Future Farmers of America (FFA) or “Ag” kids participated in this event, but they would be mistaken. A dozen competitors from grades 10-12 created and showed their dogs at the event, including a handful who have never taken an agriculture class prior to this school year, a population of students Rippole is trying hard to grow for the department.
“These classes are not just for traditional ‘Ag’ kids,” Rippole said. “A lot of kids enter our Vet Tech class in preparation to become a future veterinarian or vet tech. We actually have a few Derry Area alumni who have graduated and went on to become involved in the veterinary industry all over the country.”
A vet industry that is currently in a shortage. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the nation has about 116,000 practicing veterinarians, but 41,000 more will be needed by 2030 due to the rising amount of Americans owning pets that is growing at a rapid rate since the pandemic.
With fun, inventive activities such as the dog show, the Derry Area Ag Department is doing its part to help intrigue high school students to embark toward an animal science career and/or just to try something new.
“I thought the dog show was a fun way to show some of what we learned in vet science,” said Geary. “I enjoyed seeing other dogs that my classmates picked.”
All in all, the dog show was just the latest example of some of the innovative and amazing things Rippole does for Derry Area. As the new semester begins for students at the high school, it is strongly encouraged for them to at least try and add one of the Ag departments’ career-driven classes including Intro to Horticulture, Vet Science, Greenhouse Production and a dozen more.
“Mrs. Rippole’s projects are always fun and this one made me want to go to a real dog show,” Geary said.
With the employment of agricultural and food scientists being projected to grow 8% between now and 2031, paired with the fact that Derry Area is one of the few high schools in the state that offers an Ag/Hort program on campus with dedicated teachers like Rippole and Roy Campbell, the proverbial soil is ready to be worked.
“Mrs. Rippole’s passion, creativity and innovation she brings to the Ag program makes it second to none,” Arone said. “Students are gaining real world education and experiences.”
