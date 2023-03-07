Derry Area High to present ‘The Sound of Music’

The 2023 Derry Area High School musical production of “The Sound of Music” is scheduled for this weekend.
Performance dates are Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.
Tickets, currently on sale, are $10 at the box office from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday near the middle school gym/auditorium entrance in the back of the HS/MS complex.
You may email Lswisher@dasd.us or call Lisa Swisher at 724-694-2780, ext. 3104.
Derry Area High School’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers and Hammerstein organization. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse; suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.
The cast includes:
The ensemble – featuring neighbors of Captain von Trapp, nuns, novices, postulants and contestants in the festival concert – include Leocadia Branche, Sydney Bush, Joey Finfrock, Bella Govern, Lydia Kiser, Emmalin Kuhns, Aliana Libengood, Avaerie Livengood, Cameron McCune, Emma Mentch, Lindsey Rachocki, Ariah Roble, Cinamella Silvia, Kate Thomas and Brynlee Weimer.
