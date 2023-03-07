Derry Area High to present ‘The Sound of Music’

The 2023 Derry Area High School musical production of “The Sound of Music” features a wide variety of student performers, including Elizabeth Kott, Hadley Haines, Makenna Ridilla, Amelia Sobota, Nate Cox, Laiken Keith, Timmy Miller and Piper Anke.

 PHOTO COURTESY TRACEY SMELTZER

The 2023 Derry Area High School musical production of “The Sound of Music” is scheduled for this weekend.

Performance dates are Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

