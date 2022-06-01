Derry Area High School’s Class of 2022 is set to graduate this evening. The event is set for 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium. In the case of inclement weather, graduation will be held in the Derry Area Middle School auditorium.
Speakers include:
Megan Baker, class president. Megan is the daughter of Lisa Baker and Kristian Baker.
Megan’s academic honors include distinguished honors, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Academic Excellence Society.
Megan served as senior class president, senior volleyball captain, and public relations officer of the Science National Honor Society. She has been a member of Interact Club for all four years of high school.
Megan plans to attend Saint Francis University to receive her master’s degree in physician assistant sciences with a minor in compassionate care.
Jonathan Hugus, the son of Amy and Bill Hugus.
Jonathan’s academic honors include Academic Excellence Society, distinguished honor roll and Mu Alpha Theta membership.
Jonathan lettered four years in golf, won three section titles in golf, played baseball for four years, lettered twice in baseball, and won a section title in baseball.
He plans to attend Penn State University to major in environmental systems engineering.
William Hugus, Salutatorian. William is the son of Amy and Bill Hugus.
William’s academic honors include distinguished honor roll, Salutatorian, three years of perfect attendance, and Academic Excellence Society.
William played and lettered in golf all four years of high school, played baseball for three years and lettered in two.
He is planning to attend Case Western Reserve University and major in computer engineering.
Alyssa Jordan’s academic honors include honor roll, Academic Excellence Society, and National Technical Honors Society.
Alyssa is the PR coordinator for EWCTC’s SkillsUSA officer team. She spent three years in the Derry Marching Band Color Guard, including one year as captain. She has gained her Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator certifications, which have allowed her to obtain a job as a graphic designer while still attending school.
After high school, Alyssa will continue her journey as a graphic designer and gain more experience to further her career.
Emily Main, daughter of Jessica Stofko and Kenneth Main.
Emily’s academic honors include distinguished honor roll, French National Honor Society, and Science National Honor Society. She is the president of the French National Honor Society, and the vice president of the French Club. She is also a member of Interact.
Emily was a three-year member of the tennis team, including two years on varsity, and was a captain this past season.
Emily will be attending Penn State University and majoring in biomedical engineering.
Autumn Zerfoss, Valedictorian. Autumn’s honors include distinguished honor roll, honor roll, Academic Excellence, National Society for High School Scholars, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, John Philip Sousa Award, and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.
Autumn served as president of Mu Alpha Theta (secretary previous year), vice president and founding officer of the school’s chapter of Science National Honor Society (public relations officer previous year), drum major of the marching band (section leader for previous two years), and lead in the All-Class play “All Hallows Eve.” She has been a member of the pit orchestra for the musical each year and also helps with set building. She has been a project lead throughout the year for the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and also was part of the competing team for Mock Trial the past two years.
She volunteers in a local kitchen every Thursday as well as helping in the KIND Closet throughout the year. She also attended “You’ve Got A Friend” Day at Twin Lakes Park.
She will attend Georgia Institute of Technology, better known as Georgia Tech, to pursue civil engineering. She will be participating in the First-Year Semester Abroad Program at Oxford, England where she will spend six weeks studying in Oxford and six weeks traveling around Europe while doing accelerated coursework.
