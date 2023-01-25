The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania reminds prospective applicants that Feb. 10 is the deadline for its 17th annual $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the ninth annual $2,500 Press Club Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.

The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcasting and multimedia.

* Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.

