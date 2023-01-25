The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania reminds prospective applicants that Feb. 10 is the deadline for its 17th annual $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the ninth annual $2,500 Press Club Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.
The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcasting and multimedia.
The scholarship will be awarded May 30 in Pittsburgh during the annual Golden Quill Awards Dinner sponsored by The Press Club.
Candidates must be current sophomores or juniors enrolled in an accredited college or university. They must be able to demonstrate why they should receive the award. Their primary residence must be in one of the 29 counties of western Pennsylvania (see list below).
The scholarship money will be credited to the winners’ account at their university or college. The winners also will receive a plaque in recognition of the award. The winner will be notified by April 15.
For further information contact scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti at rick.monti@gmail.com or 412-600-0606.
* Counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.
