Derry Area school board member Scott Chappell provided insight on budget grants at the agenda prep meeting Thursday. The majority of the funds are being used to address issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the $4.1 million ESSER/ARP grant the district received, the board has allocated $1.9 million to replace windows at the middle school and high school. This is in effort to improve the airflow quality at both schools after the school board “determined there was a problem,” said Chappell. The district also used grant money to supply Chromebooks to students and other remote learning equipment that was needed during online learning sessions.
School board member Eric Curry asked for the community’s patience in regards to the shortage of school bus drivers. Smith Bus Co. Inc., the agency the district uses for busing needs, has been affected by the shortage as well. Curry noted “we may have to make some adjustments” in regards to what buses the district will be able to supply for extra-curricular activities. “When we know there will be conflicts...the community will be notified,” Curry added.
Members of the public expressed their displeasure with board member Sean Kemmerer during the public comment period. Kemmerer has come under fire once again after the school board asked him to resign from his position following the surfacing of social media posts using offensive language.
Kemmerer, who heard from several upset members of the public, responded to their comments by saying, “We do have the right to free speech...I’ve apologized for my speech in the past...I’m done apologizing...I’m not going to apologize for the person that I am now,” Kemmerer said.
Though the school board has asked Kemmerer to resign, he made it clear at Thursday’s meeting that he will not be resigning.
Derry Area school board will meet again Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the audion at Derry Area High School.
