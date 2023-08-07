It’s not much but the Derry Area School District will see its first reduction to cyber charter tuition payments for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Derry Area School District Board of Directors unanimously accepted the new rates at its Thursday meeting.
This year’s reduction had nothing to do with the new funding or changes in the way tuition rates are calculated. Instead, the school district received more money in federal aid than the previous year, which counts as a deduction when determining the yearly rate, said Scott Chappell, the district’s business manager.
The reductions will range from $826.72 to $1,136.56 per student compared to last year.
During the 2023-24 school year, the school district will pay $13,058.23 per student. For students with special needs, the district will pay cyber charter schools $28,263.74 per student.
The new rates bring tuition figures back down to about where they were in 2021-22, Chappell said.
But those rates are still a far cry from where they were nearly a decade ago when the district spent roughly $4 million in cyber charter tuition. This year, the district expects to pay around $8.16 million which is more than 18% of its budget.
School districts, like DASD, are required to pay a portion of their tax revenue to charter schools when a student who lives in their district enrolls. Those tuition rates are based on a formula set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
“That’s something we don’t have control over except bringing those students back,” Chappell said back in April.
While the district would like to bring students back into the classrooms, it realizes that many who attend school online may not want to return.
Last year, the DASD partnered with the Burrell School District, and Hempfield Area and Kiski Area school districts to create the Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence (AKAE).
The AKAE allows students in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend synchronous, online instruction. The joint curriculum is taught by teachers from the participating school districts.
District officials and school directors have also called for reforms to the cyber charter tuition formula, working with their partners in the state government to address the issue.
This past school year the DASD joined more than 450 other Pennsylvania school districts who passed resolutions calling for reform. In July, the state House passed H.B. 1422, which calls for changes to the tuition formula and how cyber charter schools operate.
Those changes include a flat, statewide tuition rate, requiring cyber charter schools to hold open meetings, making their records public and conducting annual audits. Cyber charter schools would also be prohibited from spending taxpayer funds on sponsorships of parades and professional sporting events. They would also be prohibited in using those same funds toward gifts and incentives for students to enroll.
The legislation would also cap how much money a cyber charter school may hold in unassigned fund balances, a cap that has been in place for traditional school districts. Unassigned fund balances held by cyber charter schools rose from $22 million in 2018-19 to $250 million in 2021-22.
“My goal with this bill was to preserve school choice, but while ensuring cyber charter schools are held to the same rules and regulations as traditional public schools,” state Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-146) said in a press release.
Ciresi is the bill’s primary sponsor. He wants to see that money flowing from the school districts to cyber charter schools is being used to educate students.
“These reforms will make sure taxpayer dollars are being spent on educating students or returned to the taxpayers – and not spent on sponsoring professional sports teams, giving away Target gift cards or growing fund balances,” Ciresi said. “By making sure cyber charter schools operate openly and with proper oversight, we will help our students – regardless of what type of school they go to – and our taxpayers.”
The bill has been referred to the state Senate’s Education Committee for consideration.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold a special meeting 6:45 p.m. Aug. 17 at the high school audion. The meeting was added so the school board can approve new hires before the start of school Aug. 28.
