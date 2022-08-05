The Derry Area School District took care of many housekeeping items including personnel hires and approval of the kindergarten through fifth-grade curriculum at its Thursday night meeting.
Two school board members, Steven Frye and Nancy Findish, voted against approving the McGraw-Hill Wonders curriculum and subsequent purchase of course materials.
Approval of the curriculum excluded two topics – “Teach the Whole Child” and “Culturally Responsive Teaching Lessons” – from being taught at Derry Area schools but the material will still be packaged in its entirety.
The books and lessons have been on display for the public since March. Findish said the books were “beautiful and reminded her of when she was in elementary school. But deciding to not include some material was the line in the sand for Findish.
“I just think that’s a gray area,” Findish said after the meeting. “When you start excluding certain things, how do you police that properly?”
Findish found some of the material to not be suitable for the classroom, she said. But with an inability to “turn off” portions of the online material she believes is above the student’s maturity level, allowing it to be accessed, Findish opposed the new curriculum.
Frye added after the meeting that he appreciated the effort the school put into adopting the new curriculum but he was still “torn” with voting for it.
“If we have to exclude items that are dealing with racial and social injustice, which is why they were excluded, … is it worth it?” Frye said after the meeting.
Frye added he thought the lessons being excluded were more appropriate for the high school setting than elementary school.
School board member Nathan Doherty said he felt comfortable approving the Wonders curriculum and its teaching value.
“There’s no perfect curriculum out there,” Doherty said. “I’m going to place my trust in the administration to police (the excluded material).”
The curriculum passed 5-2 with board members Sean Kemmerer and Joshua Campbell absent.
The textbooks will cost the district $187,791.79, a $3,000 increase due to higher shipping costs. The textbooks will be purchased using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The board also voted 5-2 to purchase the books, with Findish and Frye voting against.
The DASD school board approved changes to its COVID-19 health and safety plan. The district is required to at least review the plan every six months.
Last week, board members made edits to the draft copy which included emphasizing hand washing and the district’s mask optional policy.
The district will also not make its grounds available for vaccine clinics from outside entities due to the increased supply of COVID-19 vaccinations and will communicate those opportunities to students and employees who would like to receive it. The district has hosted three vaccination clinics in the past and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required at the district.
The school board amended its agreement with Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Inc. for its PreK Counts Program, granting an additional $47,500 in funding. Superintendent Greg Ferencak said there are approximately 40 seats still available for the upcoming school year.
The district will sell outdated electronics and toner as part of a buyback program with Upcycle, LLC. The district will sell the company everything from old iPads and Chromebooks to assorted remote controls, batteries, hard drives and projectors. How much the district would receive from the company was not available.
The price of tuition for Derry Area students attending cyber charter schools will increase again this year. Tuition will increase $751.51 per student this year for a total of $13,763.29. Students with special needs will cost the district $29,278.64 this year – an $830.98 increase from last year.
Cyber charter school tuition has increased for many area districts, including DASD, with reforms to pricing or funding not passing this year at the state Legislature.
The school board approved hiring The Garland Company, Inc. and Non-Destructive Surveys, Inc. to perform a roof scan of Grandview Elementary School. The survey will cost $1,500 and provide the school with an assessment of the roof’s condition, a maintenance plan and cost estimate for any repairs which may be needed.
The DASD school board also approved the following items:
- The change in status of Marisa Bates from a part-time Grandview kitchen manager, to a full-time Grandview kitchen manager, effective Aug. 29;
- Hired Kaylen Siko as a Grandview cafeteria aide at a rate of $10.20 an hour, effective Aug. 29;
- Hired Jennifer Rasey as a licensed practical nurse, at a rate of $18.07 an hour with benefits as per the teacher’s aide agreement, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year;
- The change in status of Michelle Rachocki from a personal care assistant to a life skills aide, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year;
- Hired Alyssa Dowden as a personal care assistant, at a rate of $11.34 an hour, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year;
- Hired Sasheen Webb as a personal care assistant, at a rate of $11.34 an hour, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year;
- Hired Heather Shipley as a personal care assistant, at a rate of $11.34 an hour, effective at the start of the 2022-23 school year;
- Hired Taley Dunaway as a high school math teacher, effective for the 2022-23 school year at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) contract;
- Hired Brooke Waugaman as a Grandview fifth-grade English language arts teacher, effective for the 2022-23 school year, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the DAEA contract;
- Hired Emilia Weinell as a Grandview fourth-grade learning support teacher, effective for the 2022-23 school year, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the DAEA contract;
- Hired Amanda Mylant as a seventh-grade learning support teacher, effective for the 2022-23 school year, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the DAEA contract;
- Re-appointed Brett Miller as the Act 44 school safety and security coordinator for the 2022-23 school year, at an annual salary of $7,500;
- Hired Abigail Cox as the Teaching Tiny Trojan manager, effective Aug. 29, at a rate of $30 an hour and for up to 30 hours per week, funded through the Learning Lamp Grant;
- Hired Molly Scitticatt as the Teaching Tiny Trojan assistant, effective Aug. 29, at a rate of $25 an hour and for up to 30 hours per week, funded through the Learning Lamp Grant;
- Hired Karen Kerin as the percussion instructor for the marching band for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $1,000;
- Hired Kerry Campbell as a Grandview cafeteria aide at a rate of $9.75 an hour, effective Aug. 29;
- Appointed Jack Lizza and Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services of Greensburg to conduct an appraisal of tax map IDs 45-34-00-0-081 and 45-34-00-0-083 (Allegheny Ludlum/Allegheny Technologies/Vasco Metals) for purposes of a tax assessment appeal at an approximate cost of $4,500;
- Awarded the bid for milk to Turner Dairy for the 2022-23 school year, with the option to be renewed for an additional one-year term by mutual agreement, and
- Approved the DASD athletic coaches and volunteers list.
The DASD will have one more meeting before students return to class. The school board will meet again 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the high school audion. The first day of school is Aug. 29.
