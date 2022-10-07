The Derry Area School District Board of Education held the first reading of nine new and updated district policies at its Thursday evening meeting.
The reading is the first step in adopting the policies related to student conduct and operation of the district and its school board. Superintendent Greg Ferencak provided the board and public with an overview of all the changes.
The new district policy formally outlines how school board members and the public may participate during open meetings remotely.
If adopted, members would be allowed to participate either through a phone call or internet service like Zoom. It would be required that members are able to hear everyone attending the meeting and be heard by all participating members, Ferencak said.
Members wishing to participate remotely will have to notify the chairperson of the board at least three days prior and will be considered present for the purposes of a quorum.
“A number of districts during the shutdown with the COVID-19 pandemic looked to adopt board policy for official protocol and procedure with regard to attendance at meetings,” Ferencak said.
The updates were guided by the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s legal system, Ferencak said.
Another policy will allow the children of district employees to enroll at DASD without paying tuition during the employee’s tenure and if they retire from the district.
Policies related to student wellness, purchases and food service were updated with current language and titles used by the district. The policy on controlled substances, which was last updated in 2013, added additional terminology for the variety of new substances and paraphernalia in use.
The student electronic policy revision updated the definition of electronic devices. It did not change the district’s stance on allowing students to use personal electronic devices with teacher approval, for educational work during the school day, Ferencak said.
An update to the public participation at board meetings would ban the use of placards or banners during meetings.
The revisions will have to go through a second and third reading over the next two months of school board meetings before being adopted. Policies related to student expression and dissemination of non-school materials, which were read last month, received their second reading Thursday.
The district will become the host site for a new agricultural program after the school board approved the measure.
The program is part of the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and is funded by a grant at no cost to the district. The program will start next school year and students throughout Westmoreland County will be able to participate, Assistant Superintendent Casey Long said.
Students participating in the program will be eligible for a stipend and receive a drone, Long said.
The district will once again enter into the joint purchasing consortium with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit to purchase bulk multi-purpose paper and fuel.
The district has worked with the consortium in the past which combines the purchasing power of county school districts to get better prices.
The school board also approved Scott Chappell to serve as the authorized representative with Jacob Guiher as the alternate representative on the WIU Joint Purchasing Committee.
All future professional design services for capital projects will be handled through the Cincinnati-based firm SHP.
The district received five applicants as part of the bidding process. Three of those companies were interviewed Sept. 30, providing “really good” presentations, Chappell said.
The school board unanimously approved a settlement and release agreement for student issue No. 249. The board’s agenda dated the agreement for March 29. After the meeting, solicitor Ned Nakles said the district could not release a copy of the settlement or details of the agreement due to student privacy laws.
Whether settlement agreements are public records involves a mixture of state and federal laws. The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records has typically denied appeals for those records if a protected person could still be identified after a redaction of personal information.
An approved addendum to the agenda asked the school board to consider starting the legal process for terminating an employee. No other details were provided other than an employee number.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Nina Morrison addressed the board about a social media post made by board member Sean Kemmerer.
Morrison described to the board a TikTok video shared by Kemmerer on his Facebook page Oct. 1.
The social media post was brought up by Morrison because she believed it was an official response by Kemmerer to her concerns for the upcoming speaker, Debbie Silver, which Morrison discussed at the Sept. 29 school board meeting.
The video in question was a skit by a TikTok content creator discussing social and emotional learning (SEL) – the focus of Morrison’s discussion last week.
Morrison claimed Kemmerer was painting those who, like her, oppose SEL because they believe it to be the same as critical race theory (CRT), as a “pedophilic apologist and a racist.”
Her concerns with the video was how it would affect the district’s relationship with the outside organizations it is partnering with for the upcoming speaker.
None of the school board members commented on the matter during the meeting but Ferencak said he will continue to work at maintaining those relationships with outside organizations.
After the meeting, Kemmerer showed the video in question to the Bulletin.
“(The video) says ‘It’s not a bad thing for kids to be nicer and more compassionate,’ and someone has a problem with that apparently,” Kemmerer said. “I absolutely stand behind that, in fact, I believe they can teach grown-ups a thing or two.”
In other business, the school board approved the following:
- The resignation of Lisa Tatone, middle school guidance counselor and Club Ophelia adviser, effective Nov. 10, or a date as mutually agreed upon;
- Hired Julia Pampalone-Hoffner as a sixth-grade learning support teacher, effective upon release from current employer, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the DAEA contract;
- Approved Greg Rager as a middle school wrestling assistant coach for the 2022-23 school year;
- Approved the exoneration of 2022 school taxes for tax map ID 06-01-05-0-017 as a result of the exemption being approved after the mailing of the tax bills;
- Hired Nadine Purcell-Barchfeld as a licensed practical nurse, at a rate of $18.07 an hour with benefits as per the teacher’s aide agreement, and
- Approved the musical production by the high school March 10-12, 2023, and to approve a contract with Concordia Theatricals for licensing in the amount of $4,653.21, to be paid for by the musical production account.
The DASD Board of Education’s next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the high school audion.
