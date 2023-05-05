The Derry Area School District Board of Directors reaffirmed its trust in Ned J. Nakles Jr. Thursday after voting 8-0 to reappoint him as the district’s solicitor.
Nakles has represented the district in legal and contract matters for 20 years.
The one-year contract includes a $6,000 retainer and an hourly rate of $145. Director Nathan Doherty thanked Nakles for his continued service to the district.
“I’m always very happy to reappoint Mr. Nakles,” Doherty said. “His rate is extremely low for what he should be charging in his legal profession and we’re appreciative of that.”
Nakles, who is in his 41st year of practice, told the board it meant a lot to him that the district continues to put its faith in him. Nakles believes he has a lot to offer the district, he said.
“This school district has always meant a lot to me,” Nakles said. “I’ve always felt this district gets more out of a dollar bill than any other district I’ve worked with and I’ve worked with some very good districts.”
Nakles added that he views the Derry Area School District as a warm environment that places the needs of students first.
“The administrators, the board and the teachers really don’t care whether a kid is rich or poor or somewhere in between,” he said. “Every student is treated with the same dignity and respect.”
As for working with the board of directors, Nakles said he enjoys being part of a team with diverse points of view that provide perspective and professionalism.
“I’m just glad to be part of your team and I appreciate you letting me on the team for one more year,” he said.
The board of directors approved two four-year wage agreements for Tesa Hauser, food service director, and Brett Miller, athletics and transportation director. The agreements are retroactive to last year.
Scott Chappell, the district’s business manager, said the new agreements were necessary because the positions no longer fall under Act 93 agreements and are treated individually.
Hauser will receive a 2.25% annual increase while Miller will receive a 2% annual increase. Miller was also reappointed to serve as the district’s school safety and security coordinator for the next school year at a supplemental rate of $8,000, a $500 increase from last year.
The district accepted the resignations of four athletic coaches and hired two replacements.
Kala Haase and Hailey Black both resigned as head and assistant varsity cheerleading coaches, effective at the end of the school year. Kathy Perry, director of special services, will take over as the head coach in the fall.
Troy Dolan will step down as head coach from the varsity girls tennis team at the end of the school year as well. He will be replaced by Adam Redinger, a seventh-grade mathematics teacher.
Jason Pishney will also step down as the assistant coach for the varsity golf team at the end of the school year.
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the board of directors held an executive session where it discussed an employee discipline matter involving a district aide. When asked if the matter involved a student, Nakles said he couldn’t provide additional details at this time. Nakles added he may be able to speak more about the matter by the time the board holds its next meeting.
The board also held discussions during the closed meeting on a student issue regarding curriculum and a wage issue with an outside contractor, Nakles said.
The board of directors tentatively approved its $43.52 million budget for the 2023-24 school year with a 8-0 vote. Director Kevin Liberoni was absent.
A $2.26 million budget shortfall will be covered by reserve funds with no tax increase. The budget is available for review on the district’s website.
The board also approved its special education comprehensive plan. All school districts are required to adopt a plan every three years by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The plan ensures the district’s program is appropriate, compliant and effective for its students, Perry said.
In other business, the board of directors:
- Named AmeriServ Financial Bank as treasurer for the DASD for the 2023-24 school year;
- Reappointed Excela Health Chestnut Ridge Family Medicine as school doctors for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $20,000;
- Appointed Drs. Alaina McClarren and Jose L. Mejia as medical examiners for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $2.50 per pupil exam;
- Reappointed Dr. Christina Highberger, with East Market Family Dental, as dental examiner for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $9 per exam and up to four hours for an assistant;
- Approved an agreement with Frontline Education for applicant tracking and time and attendance management, at an annual cost of $21,000.45 and a one-time implementation cost of $13,840, and
- Approved a contract with the Private Industry Council for the employment of two maintenance and custodial positions, Brady Angus and Allie Chamberlain, and two technology positions, Owen Beard and Grace Gruska, through the Experience Works Program, at no cost to the district.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the high school audion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.