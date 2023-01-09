The Derry Area School District is moving forward with a plan to replace windows at its middle school, high school and agricultural/horticulture buildings after the board of education approved the first contract last week.

The DASD Board of Education voted 6-0 Thursday to hire Columbus, Ohio-based SHP for architect services not to exceed $77,500. DASD board members Kevin Liberoni, Nancy Findish and Sean Kemmerer were not present.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.