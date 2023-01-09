The Derry Area School District is moving forward with a plan to replace windows at its middle school, high school and agricultural/horticulture buildings after the board of education approved the first contract last week.
The DASD Board of Education voted 6-0 Thursday to hire Columbus, Ohio-based SHP for architect services not to exceed $77,500. DASD board members Kevin Liberoni, Nancy Findish and Sean Kemmerer were not present.
The services will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
According to the contract, the new windows systems will have integral blinds, operable panels and a temporary solution for window air conditioning units.
The district originally budgeted $100,000 for the architect services and with $4,500 of the contract for any overages, it could see additional savings when the first part is completed.
At least two other capital projects are also under budget, allowing the district to tack on additional work.
The board of education approved $349 to Denny’s Carpet to add carpeting for the tax office. Additional trees found to need trimmed on school grounds will add an additional $3,500 in work, paid to Bob’s Tree Service.
Repair of a walk-in freezer will cost the district about $1,500 more than it planned for. Changing Seasons Heating and Cooling, LLC will be paid $2,145 for the work. All three projects will be paid for using capital project funds.
Contract for the purchasing of diesel and gasoline fuel through the county purchasing consortium resulted in its second drop in price over the past year. The district will purchase 87 octane gasoline for $3.0790 per gallon and diesel fuel at $3.5143 per gallon. Both fuels will be provided by Petroleum Traders in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The district has been contracting its fuel purchases every six months to help combat increasing gas prices. Since then, diesel prices for the district have come down over $1 per gallon while it is now saving around $0.84 per gallon of gasoline.
DASD board of education member Nathan Doherty commended the district’s business manager, Scott Chappell, for his work with the consortium to get the best possible rates.
“It represents a tremendous savings to the district and it’s a wise move on our part to constantly try to get a better rate,” Doherty said.
The board of education approved a resolution to not raise the rate of any tax by more than the Act 1 index for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Act 1 index for the district is 5.6%, or 5.14 mills. State law requires the resolution be made as part of an accelerated budget adoption timeline. The resolution does not mean taxes will be increased by the district.
The district held the first reading for 10 more policy changes. The changes, which come from the Pennsylvania School Board Association, address issues and language regarding educational instability.
The policies cover a wide range of topics from enrollment to graduation for students who may be experiencing homelessness or in a foster care program.
The district is still cleaning some classrooms after burst waterlines over the Christmas weekend cold snap caused water damage in many classrooms and offices.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak thanked maintenance and custodial staff for their work over the holiday cleaning and repairing areas so they could be used when students returned in the new year. Other district staff and teachers assisted with getting classrooms in order, Ferencak said.
Getting classrooms repaired and cleaned was the first priority for the district to avoid having to move classes online, Ferencak said. There are at least two more classrooms that still need restored, he said.
“We do have a plan in place and are looking to get those office areas taken care of professionally and hopefully by early next week, we’ll have everything back in normal, functioning order,” Ferencak said.
In other business, the board of education approved the following:
- The retirement of Rebecca Feldbusch, middle school teacher, effective July 23,
- The resignation of Denise McCready, cafeteria server, effective Dec. 22, 2022,
- A change in status for Bonnie Rivera from a seven-hour Grandview Elementary afternoon custodian to an eight-hour Grandview Elementary afternoon lead custodian, effective Jan. 9,
- A change in status for Darla Gundaker from a seven-hour high school afternoon custodian to an eight-hour high school afternoon custodian, effective Jan. 9,
- The resignation of Brian Thomas as the varsity baseball assistant coach and approval to serve as a volunteer coach for the 2022-23 school year, and
- Approved a contract with Peritech Home Health Associates, LLC for as-needed nursing services for the 2022-23 school year.
The DASD Board of Education will meet again 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
