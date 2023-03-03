The next decade of improvement projects at Derry Area School District will be a combined effort of students, teachers, administrators and community members.

The DASD Board of Directors approved the $97,000 master planning and educational visioning plan contract with Cincinnati-based SHP at its Thursday meeting. The district has worked with SHP in the past on other projects including the current window replacement at its middle school, high school and agricultural/horticulture buildings.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

