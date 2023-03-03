The next decade of improvement projects at Derry Area School District will be a combined effort of students, teachers, administrators and community members.
The DASD Board of Directors approved the $97,000 master planning and educational visioning plan contract with Cincinnati-based SHP at its Thursday meeting. The district has worked with SHP in the past on other projects including the current window replacement at its middle school, high school and agricultural/horticulture buildings.
Josh Predovich, a senior educational architect at SHP, presented the company’s process to the board Thursday. SHP takes a student-centric approach to facility improvement with community involvement, Predovich said.
Over the next several months, SHP will work with the district, teachers, students and community members to understand the needs and focus of the school’s facilities to better serve them. Along with a steering committee, led by DASD staff, SHP will create a community advisory team that will allow members of the public to offer up ideas for redesigning the district’s buildings and classrooms.
“(The community advisory team) is the key to our creation of a community-led master planning process,” Predovich said.
The community’s first chance of involvement will be at a town hall meeting expected to take place in either March or April. At least two other town hall meetings would be held later in the year as a plan takes shape. A final plan could be available as early as December.
SHP will also conduct surveying to gather community support and will assist with building infrastructure for communication with the public, such as websites and other forms of digital messaging, Predovich said.
Scott Chappell, the DASD’s business manager, said the district had around six companies bid on the architect services last summer, and it interviewed three of them. SHP stood out to the district because the company’s engineering, architecture and design services are all in-house, Chappell said.
“SHP was really convincing, the only concern we really found was that they’re not in the area right now as far as their offices, they’re Ohio-based,” he said.
Along with Cincinnati, SHP has offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Bellevue, Kentucky. The company is also working just down the road from the district at neighboring Greater Latrobe School District.
“Their educational experience, it really blew us away,” Chappell said of SHP. “They do phenomenal work. I’ve been following what they’re doing in Latrobe, it’s been great.”
Shortly after the first community meeting, SHP and the district will form two education visioning teams, one made of DASD students and the other including parents, teachers and administrators. Their task will be developing ideas to recreate their current space for future learning needs.
That will be accomplished through surveys, work sessions and other exercises. Getting the students involved is great for the process because the students typically come up with very creative ideas, Predovich said.
Predovich encouraged the board to share as much as they can with the community including his presentation Thursday, which can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.
“We try to keep this as open and accessible as possible for the community so they have the opportunity to check in at any point in time, whether they’re on a team or they just want to sort of pay attention to the process and understand what’s happening,” Predovich said. “We try to get away from the, ‘Well, we didn’t know that was happening’ or ‘we weren’t aware of that, we didn’t have an opportunity to be engaged.’”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
