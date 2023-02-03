Even with a little less than half of the school year remaining, the Derry Area School District already has the next school year in its sights.
At Thursday’s board of directors meeting, members approved the 2023-24 school calendar and were presented with a draft curriculum guide on classes being offered next year.
Students and teachers will get just under three months off of school, with the first day of classes set for Aug. 28. The last day of school is tentatively set for May 30, 2024.
High School Principal Kara Gardner presented the board with a 110-page curriculum packet, outlining the courses offered next year.
Many changes announced by Gardner revolved around moving some courses, like Greek and Roman Mythology and Home Cooking, to be offered on an every other year basis. Doing so will help ensure those courses have enough students and give other students time to take prerequisite courses. Those changes will also occur for some Ag/Hort courses next year, Gardner said.
Course scheduling will be done entirely through the PowerSchool portal this year.
Students will also need to complete five hours of community service in order to graduate, double what it has been in previous years due to the pandemic. Eventually, the required hours will be set at 10.
While there will be a few changes in the upcoming school year, Gardner expects many more for the 2024-25 school year as the district works to maximize teacher resources and every bit of school time.
Gardner expects computer science course offerings to be expanded, helping grow the department. The district is also looking at the freshman block of courses for expansion of elective opportunities.
“We want to expose those students to as many opportunities and career pathways as we possibly can,” Gardner said.
School administrators are also working to ensure as many high school students complete their Keystone testing.
Gardner had a tough act to follow Thursday as the speaker before her, 10-year-old Carter Fannie, received a standing ovation for his monologue performance from “Macbeth.”
Fannie, a fifth-grader at Grandview Elementary, will be one of six students from the district performing a monologue for the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest. Students from the district will also perform three scenes.
Fannie jumped right into the monologue and character after briefly introducing himself to the board. His “Macbeth” monologue, taken from Act II, Scene I, can be seen on the DASD’s YouTube video of the Feb. 2 school board meeting.
“That was absolutely excellent,” said board president Dave Krinock. “You want to come up and finish this meeting? You talk a lot better than I do.”
As part of its regular board business, the school board unanimously approved a four-year administrative compensation agreement. The agreement covers the current school year until 2025-26.
Last minute changes were made to the agreement which eliminated a salary increase of $375 for administrators making more than $130,000.
Administrators who earned between $120,000 and less than $130,000 would have received a $500 increase. But with the step’s elimination, all administrators earning more than $120,000 will receive the $500 bump in salary.
Those whose salaries are less than $119,999 will receive an annual increase between 1.5-2%.
The board approved a two-year agreement for the purchase of 20% of its natural gas commodity. The district will pay $4.23 per dekatherm — a unit of measurement in the natural gas industry.
Board secretary Scott Chappell said the district works with a purchasing consortium which watches the market for the best time to make these purchases. The $4 price tag is about half the price from where they were at a few months ago.
The board also approved an additional $7,100 to Bob’s Tree Service. The district has been working with the company to clear and trim numerous trees that posed potential safety hazards around school grounds.
The district budgeted $20,000 for the trees and has spent around $18,000 so far, according to Chappell. The district does not expect the cost to go above the budgeted amount.
Former DASD varsity baseball coach John Flickinger is coming out of retirement for the 2023-24 season but will be found in a different field. Flickinger will replace Stephen Nymick as the middle school football coach. Nymick’s resignation was accepted by the board Thursday.
Flickinger retired back in August after 23 years at Derry.
The school board’s solicitor, Ned Nakles presented details about the board’s discussions during its executive session prior to the regular meeting. Nakles said the board discussed employment reviews and contracts pertaining to the meeting’s agenda, discussion of gathering input from personal care assistants regarding contract negotiations and matters pertaining to the Act 93 agreement.
The executive session also explored potential purchases of items related to public safety and whether to participate in a survey. A student discipline matter was also discussed.
The district reviewed the state’s Sunshine Law and relevant case law after the Bulletin asked for additional details related to its executive sessions last week.
In other business, the board also approved the following:
- The resignation of Wanda Sullivan, personal care assistant, effective Jan. 30.
- The hiring of Cheyenne Reese as a part-time Grandview Elementary cafeteria server, at a rate of $10 an hour.
- Larry George, Nicole Bridge, Jennifer Battaglia and Tara Laughlin to attend the WIU Chromebook Training, held in Greensburg on Feb. 22, at an approximate cost of $432.64 paid from the summer and special programs budget.
- Holly Newhouse to attend the Strategies for Defusing Challenging Behavior Training held in Pittsburgh on Feb. 22, at a cost of $170.64 paid with district funds.
- Sarah Dunn to attend the Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition held in Greensburg on March 6-7, at an approximate cost of $250, paid with district funds.
- Amanda Kristiansen to attend the Fundations Level K and Level 1 Workshop, held virtually on June 2-7, at a cost of $229, paid with district funds.
- Emelia Weinel, Amanda Kristiansen, Julia Hoffner and Amanda Robinson to attend the Wilson Reading System Introductory Course, held virtually on June 5-7, at a cost of $2,716, paid with the ARP/ESSER III grant.
- Kris Higgs and Tom Tatone to attend the mandatory 21st Century Community Learning Centers Conference in Harrisburg from Feb. 21-23, at an approximate cost of $2,566.27, to be paid with grant funds.
- Mike Arone, Joe Mylant and Derrick Molnar to attend the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Clinic held in State College on Feb. 10-11, with registration costs of $375 paid from the Derry Area Athletic Advertising account and all other costs being the responsibility of the coaches.
- Accepted the audit report for the year ending June 30, 2022 as presented by Zelonkofske Axelrod, Llc.
The DASD School Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school audion.
