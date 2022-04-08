At Thursday night’s Derry Area school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the hiring of Casey Long as the district’s new assistant superintendent. Long has nearly 15 years of experience in education, most recently serving as the head principal at Derry Area High School.
Now, given the chance to serve as assistant superintendent, Long is beyond grateful for the opportunity. “Members of the board and community, I just want to say thank you for trusting me in this role,” Long noted in a brief address to the board immediately following the vote, “I’m really speechless...I know that we have students that are second to none, the best teaching staff that I’ve ever been around, a great administrative team and a super supportive board.”
Before his arrival at the district six years ago, Long, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, spent eight years as a history teacher at the middle school level. Immediately preceding his move to Derry, Long served as the assistant principal at Penn Cambria High School in Cresson.
Long hopes to be able to develop some of the great things that he already sees in the district, starting with the culture. “Short-term (goals) would be to establish the culture that I found here six years ago that I love so much...a long term goal is to continue to see Derry as a leader in the county and the state, but also to make sure we are offering an extensive amount of learning opportunities beyond our walls here,” Long stated.
Derry Area School District has put career-readiness programs at the top of its priority list and this is one aspect that Long hopes to expand upon as much as he can.
Additionally, those in attendance saw a presentation on the idea of “learning loss” and how the pandemic had affected student performance in key areas of the education programs.
Board member Greg Ferencak noted that despite best efforts, the district still saw an unprecedented decline in their student’s performance. “We got in our vehicles and delivered Chromebooks to those who didn’t have access to transportation...that is what we were willing to do for our students...(however) failure was at a level we had never seen before,” Ferencak explained.
In 4th grade students taking the science Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) tests saw a 9.7% decrease in proficiency ratings in 2021 compared to the 2019 students’ scores, according to Ferencak’s presentation. Similar declines in scores were seen throughout almost all grades and subjects in the district.
With remote learning hopefully something the district can move on from, the board expects that returning to standard operating procedure will help bring performance levels back to where they need to be.
“It’s time for us to reset...because we are a better education system together,” Ferencak said.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Tesa Hauser to attend the PreimeroEdge Menu Planning Training at an approximate cost of $50;
- Greg Ferencak to attend the 2022 PA Rural and Small Schools Conference at an approximate cost of $531.04;
- Kathy Perry to attend the Crisis Prevention Intervention Training at an approximate cost of $1,485.69 to be paid with ARP/ESSER III grant funds;
- Tesa Hauser to attend the School Nutrition Specialist Credentialing Exam at an approximate cost of $662.44;
- A status change of Joseph Mylant from a varsity assistant football coach to a varsity first assistant football coach, effective for the 2022-23 school year;
- Derrick Molnar as a varsity assistant football coach effective for the 2022-23 school year;
- Hopeton Bailey as a varsity assistant football coach, effective for the 2022-23 school year;
- The resignation of Adams Amantana as the varsity boys soccer head coach, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year;
- Gary Gruska as a volunteer varsity football coach for the 2022-23 school year;
- To award the bids for athletic supplies in the amount of $32,709.22 for the 2022-23 school year to the lowest responsible bidders meeting specifications as recommended by the athletic director;
- To appoint KEYTEX Energy Solutions LLC as the buyer’s agent for the purpose of obtaining electric generation services;
- To authorize the superintendent and/or business business administrator to sign an electricity agreement with a provider procured through KEYTEX Energy;
- The implementation of the Smart Futures Pilot Program for K-12 Career Education for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, at no cost to the district and at a cost of $6,000 per year thereafter;
- A one-year renewal with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for financial software for the 2022-23 school year at an approximate cost of $23,678
- A three-year extension agreement with Adams Memorial Library
- An agreement between the district and Ketterer Charter School for the 2022-23 school year to provide alternate education services
- The summer and special program budget for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $338,696.40
- An agreement with Cleveland Brothers Equipment for annual generator service at Grandview, at a cost of $1,500.
