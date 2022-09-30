DASD Foundation Donation

State Farm donated $5,000 to the Derry Area School District Foundation to help establish the First Grade Guided Reading Resource Lab at Grandview Elementary School. Pictured with some of Grandview’s first-graders are superintendent Greg Ferencak, principal (grades PreK-1) Kristine Higgs, first-grade teacher Nadine Myers, State Farm agent Sarah Crispin-Thomas and elementary principal Rod Bisi.

State Farm presented the Derry Area School District Foundation and first-graders from Grandview Elementary with a $5,000 Thursday to support a new reading initiative.

The money will help develop the First Grade Guided Reading Resource Lab at the elementary school.

