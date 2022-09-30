State Farm presented the Derry Area School District Foundation and first-graders from Grandview Elementary with a $5,000 Thursday to support a new reading initiative.
The money will help develop the First Grade Guided Reading Resource Lab at the elementary school.
The program will supply books to students matched to their current reading level, according to DASD Superintendent Greg Ferencak.
Those books aim to improve students’ reading skills by telling interesting stories that use appropriate story structure and high frequency words.
“We looked at the resources we had (across the district) and saw we were lacking resources in the first grade,” Ferencak said.
Formal reading skills and comprehension begins in the third grade with state testing but the district does monitor data at the lower grades to see where students are and make informed decisions about how to better their education.
Coming out of the pandemic, reading skills have taken a hit, Ferencak said. The district and teachers felt they had enough resources available at the higher grades.
Current first-graders have spent the past two years in a more remote environment and may not have participated in pre-K programs, Ferencak said. Combined with the possibility they were not reading much at home outside of their coursework, establishing the program for these students became a priority.
The resource lab will cost about $10,000 total to complete, Ferencak said. The district is now looking at which books to buy.
Once purchased, Ferencak said the lab will be up and running by the middle of the year. He expects it to have a big impact.
“(The resource lab) will meet the students where they are and push them forward,” Ferencak said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
