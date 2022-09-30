The Derry Area School District (DASD) and Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) have come to a contract agreement after eight months of negotiation.
The four-year contract was unanimously approved at Thursday’s meeting by the seven board members in attendance. Board members Nathan Doherty and Kevin Liberoni were not present.
Dave Krinock, school board president, said negotiations went well during the process.
“It wasn’t a bad negotiation at all,” Krinock said. “Always, as negotiations are, there are contentious moments but it all turns out in the end.”
Mike Moximchalk, president of the DAEA, agreed with Krinock’s assessment of the negotiation process.
Highlights of the new contract include a 3% yearly raise in teacher pay for the first two years and a 3.1% yearly raise in the last two.
Moximchalk, who has been with the district for 20 years, said the new contract will help retain quality teachers within the district.
“Teachers stay here a long time for their careers and we appreciate coming to a four-year contract with the school district,” Moximchalk said.
Krinock thanked board members Doherty, Nancy Findish and Dean Reed for their work during the contract negotiations.
Also at the meeting, the school board approved the purchase of a fully automatic timing system. The $4,995 system by FinishLynx will be bought through M-F Athletic using funds from the athletic advertising account.
Board Secretary Scott Chappell said the school’s athletic director had been seeking the purchase for some time. With the new system, the school district will be able to host Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association events and invitationals. Hosting such events would bring in extra revenue, Chappell said.
The school board also agreed to purchase a new 2022 transit cargo van for $50,614.11. Chappell told the board the cost of the truck was budgeted for last school year. The district sought bids for the van but didn’t receive any.
The district received nine quotes from area businesses and chose Shultz Ford.
The district is replacing a nearly 20-year-old maintenance van that can no longer pass inspection, according to Chappell. While it typically buys used vehicles, the district decided to buy new considering how high used vehicle prices have been, Chappell said.
Both Krinock and DASD Superintendent Greg Ferencak thanked the Lynch family for their donations to the KIND closet last month. Ferencak and Krinock announced that their donations spurred two $500 donations from Roxanne Mullen and John Ross Kuhns of Specialty Detailing.
“Just want to thank (everyone) … a thousand dollars comes in very handy,” Krinock said. “It kind of sparked an uplifting.”
During the public comment segment of the meeting, Nina Morrison asked why the district was hosting a speaker next month who promotes critical race theory (CRT) when the school board has said it’s against teaching it in the district.
“(Mr. Krinock), you adamantly ensured a concerned mother that the district would never in any manner, promote or teach critical race theory in the district,” Morrison said of Krinock’s past statements.
Morrison, concerned about the district hosting Debbie Silver in October, said she had learned of the lecture that evening.
She described Silver as “threatening as Mrs. Doubtfire” based on her biography.
“I’m sure she gave everybody warm fuzzies but her entire body of work is focused on promoting social emotional learning,” Morrison said.
While CRT is a legal framework and social emotional learning (SEL) is an educational method of applying those skills to learning, Morrison and others have asserted the two are one and the same.
“If you don’t know what (SEL) is it’s just repackaged critical race theory in very feel-good jargon,” Morrison said.
Krinock said he and the board are still against CRT and he was not aware of Silver’s appearance until Morrison mentioned it.
“I will stand by my word when it comes to critical race theory,” Krinock said. “I think this board is adamantly against critical race theory so, that’s in your pocket there.
“As far as this lecture, I don’t know her from Mrs. Doubtfire and maybe I should look her up.”
Morrison said she wants the board to stand up to CRT and SEL like it did when selecting the Wonders textbooks this year.
“You promised every stakeholder in this district you would not permit the spread of this faux intellectual ideology in our school,” Morrison said. “It is a cancer and it is your job to protect our children from it.
“You need to stand by your word please and withdraw district support from this lecture.”
The lecture is part of a community sponsored event in conjunction with Ligonier Valley School District and Greater Latrobe School District and it is up to families whether they sign up to attend, Ferencak said.
He assured Morrison that Silver will only be discussing her book on overcoming setbacks and failure, “Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8: Teaching Kids to Succeed.” The district had outlined in its agreement with Silver that she would not discuss SEL or CRT, Ferencak said.
