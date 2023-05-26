The Derry Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted the retirement of a secretary for the assistant superintendent after 36 years of service.

Rachelle Snyder will retire from the school district July 5, making her the second secretary in the administration building to retire this year. The board of directors accepted Brenda Bitz’s retirement last month. Bitz, who will retire Dec. 31, has spent 31 years with the district.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

