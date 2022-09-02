The Derry Area School District Board of Education received three revised policies for comments and consideration at its Thursday evening meeting.

The changes will look to clarify when the district can take action for conduct by students on and off school property and updated student expression and dissemination of non-school material by students and outside entities.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

