The Derry Area School District Board of Education received three revised policies for comments and consideration at its Thursday evening meeting.
The changes will look to clarify when the district can take action for conduct by students on and off school property and updated student expression and dissemination of non-school material by students and outside entities.
The recommendations were made by the board’s policy committee. Superintendent Greg Ferencak presented the changes to the board and said many of the changes were brought to the district’s attention through information it receives from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Along with disciplining students for actions while on school grounds or a function hosted by the school, the revised policy would allow the district to police off campus behavior when it relates to acts or threats of violence, according to Ferencak.
If the district could link actions off school grounds that violate the rights of other students or crimes like vandalism, action could be taken as well.
Another policy change would require any material not provided by the school and to be shared by students to have approval of a principal at least 24 hours prior to sharing those materials. Anything related to tobacco or vaping would not be permitted.
The same restrictions would apply to outside organizations or individuals. Denials would be reviewed by the superintendent, Ferencak said.
“(The district) would not be restrictive unless the expression violates another part of this policy, so we have to be fair to all,” he said.
Ferencak also presented the Title I plan for Grandview Elementary. The plan is required by the federal government due to the amount of funding it gives the school, Ferencak said.
This year the district will host 12 sessions of professional development with its teachers focused on lessening the need for educational intervention with students.
“Five intervention specialists will be sharing with teachers strategies for success,” Ferencak said.
The district is also focused on engaging with families at Grandview Elementary. It has set a goal of getting 75% of families taking part in school events and other activities over the course of the year.
“COVID has kept that from being achieved in the past and some decrease at the middle school, then there’s a big drop off at the high school,” Ferencak said.
The school board approved the resignations of three personal care assistants. DASD school board President Dave Krinock urged the community to spread the word about the shortages to hopefully fill the positions.
“If you know anyone, we need personal care assistants badly,” he said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Krinock asked those in attendance to join board members in a moment of silence to honor John Sabatos, the former athletic director who passed away Tuesday at the age of 81.
“We all had a fear of Mr. Sabatos, he just demanded respect ... but I think it was more respect than fear,” Krinock said.
“When I heard he passed I was sad like I had lost a family member,” he said. “He meant a lot to me, he really did, as an educator, as an administrator.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
