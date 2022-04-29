The Derry Area School District Board of Education held its agenda prep meeting Thursday in anticipation for its regular board meeting next week.
Board members began the meeting by hearing from Marc Curcio, a teacher and coach at Derry Area High School (DAHS) who gave a presentation on the high school’s all-inclusive online newspaper and artistic forum for students, DA Station.
Curcio, who originally came up with the idea for DA Station, found inspiration for the online student forum from legendary New York Yankees shortstop and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. In 2014, Jeter founded The Players Tribune, a platform which allowed professional athletes to write their own, first-person stories on various topics surrounding their sport and life.
Using Jeter’s idea for inspiration, Curcio set out a few years ago to do something very similar at the high school. The students at the school write their own stories and share them with the website for everyone to read. The articles are editorials, first-person athletic stories, sports articles and much more. Additionally, artists at the high school can upload works such as paintings and poems to share their talents on the website as well.
“It’s a one-stop shop for everything Derry high school-related,” Curcio said.
Curcio lets the majority of the editing work be undertaken by students in journalism and college writing classes, though he takes a final look and uploads everything himself.
Curcio will even seek out students he thinks might have a story about their athletic performance or something else that might make a good story. The new assistant superintendent at Derry Area, Casey Long, had high praise for Curcio’s work given that he wears many hats at Derry Area High School.
“Marc is just one of those teachers that does it all... he is very dynamic,” Long said. Curcio, in addition to being a 10th-grade English teacher and coordinator of DA Station, also serves as Derry Area High School’s head track coach. Those interested in checking out DA Station can find it at www.dastation.net.
In other business, Derry Area School District business administrator Scott Chappell provided a very detailed report of the proposed budget for the district in the 2022-2023 school year. The proposal had the district’s 2022-23 total expected expenditures at $43,133,490. Salary and benefits was the highest contributor to the total, accounting for a little over $22 million, or approximately 53% of the total. The category that saw the biggest increase was, by far, the balance, which is made up of online charter and cyber school funds, among other things. The balance saw a 66.7% increase from the 2022-2023 school year. Chappell also noted that the district does not expect to have any millage increase from last year. The board will vote on tentative approval for the budget at next week’s meeting, and the final approval will be asked for in June.
Directly prior to the start of the meeting, the board held an executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters.
In additional business, the board unanimously approved:
- A contract with the Private Industry Council for the employment of four maintenance/custodial positions and two technology positions through the Experience Works Program, at no cost to the district;
- The addition of bus drivers and aides for the 2021-2022 school year, pending receipt of all required clearances and paperwork;
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- Two four-week summer school sessions for all students for the purpose of credit recovery, remediation, or learning loss according to the following schedule, utilizing ARP ESSER III/Set-Aside funds: Session No. 1 – Monday, June 13 through Tuesday, July 12; Session No. 2 – Wednesday, July 13 through Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Derry Area School District Board of Education will meet again 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the high school audion.
