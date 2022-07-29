The Derry Area School District Board of Education spent part of its Thursday meeting revising its health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19, for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Greg Ferencak presented the plan which was last updated in March and took suggestions from the board on updating the language. The plan is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and must be either reviewed or revised every six months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.