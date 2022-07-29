The Derry Area School District Board of Education spent part of its Thursday meeting revising its health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19, for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak presented the plan which was last updated in March and took suggestions from the board on updating the language. The plan is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and must be either reviewed or revised every six months.
Board members Steven Frye and Nancy Findish provided suggestions surrounding vaccine, masking and protocol guidance for the final draft.
Frye asked that language about masking include the district will remain mask-optional unless directed by a governing body like the state Legislature. The updated wording would bring the school’s position in line with the state court ruling last year which threw out mask mandates, he said.
Frye also asked for clarification in the school’s policy on COVID-19 vaccines. The current policy makes COVID-19 vaccines optional unless required by law. Frye asked that legal exemptions be included in the draft.
Current policy allows the school to host vaccine clinics when requested to do so by an outside agency. Findish asked for the practice to be removed, considering COVID-19 vaccines are readily available.
“Now that the availability of the vaccine is readily abundant, is (hosting clinics) really necessary for us?” Findish asked. “(The vaccine) is out there and I’m sure our nurses have other things they could be doing.”
If the plan is approved at the next meeting, the district will no longer provide contact tracing. Contact tracing at DASD was “ineffective” with many students and families not receiving notification of possible exposure until after their own quarantine period would have elapsed.
Assistant Superintendent Casey Long reached out to a number of school districts to see how they were conducting contact tracing during the upcoming school year.
“Of the 12 school districts that responded, none are doing (contact tracing) next year,” Long said.
The district will still monitor for COVID-19, keep its cleaning and sanitation procedures, and practice social distancing where possible and required, Ferencak said.
“The health and safety of our students is still our top priority,” he said.
School nurses will be responsible for screening students for COVID-19 symptoms and notifying the family.
Ferencak added the district will continue to provide mental health services for students and employees through Effective School Solutions and Employee Assistance Program.
Members of the public were also asked for their suggestions for the plan but no one in attendance chose to speak on the matter. As with all agenda items, time will be made available to the public at the next meeting when the school board considers the matter.
Business Administrator/Board Secretary Scott Chappell provided an update to the school’s budget since the state passed its budget earlier this month.
The conservative estimates approved last month by the DASD school board resulted in an additional $900,000 to the district’s revenues. The additional funding will reduce the district’s deficit from $1.8 million to $1.1 million, which is in line with previous years, according to Chappell. The deficit will be covered by DASD’s fund balance.
The district received its largest boost in its basic education subsidy – $442,290.
It also received two grants of $129,184 each for physical safety and mental health programs. The school will have to file paperwork showing what the money will be used for but applications don’t open until Aug. 1.
Both grants will have to be spent within two years. The physical safety grant, provided by the state, could be provided again but the federal mental health grant is a one-time funding boost.
Chappell added political dealing to get the state budget and educational funding passed this year resulted in cyber charter school reforms to be held at the Legislature. Like other school districts across the state, tuition payments to these schools are becoming a burden to district budgets.
“Tuition payments to cyber charter schools is one of our top five expenditures,” Chappell said.
At the district’s next regular meeting, Chappell will present the school board with what the district is paying and cost projections for cyber charter schools.
The school board approved a right-of-way agreement with West Penn Power which will allow the company to work on existing lines and trim a tree on the district’s property. The project is related to the new Dollar General that is being built near the high school.
The DASD also approved the following:
- The resignation of Roberta Yeckley, Class II secretary, for the purpose of retirement, effective Sept. 2;
- An employee for an extended absence as per Article XV Section I of the DAESPA contract, effective July 1;
- An uncompensated leave of absence request for an employee for the period of Aug. 22 through Sept. 23;
- The resignation of Michael Moximchalk as the elementary online coordinator, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year;
- Approved Abigail Cox for the first session of the 2022 Kinder Prep, June 7-10, 2022, funded through the board-approved summer and special program budget;
- The change in status of Ryan Dillon from a seven-hour, 10-month Grandview Elementary afternoon custodian to an eight-hour, 12-month middle school midnight custodian, effective Aug. 1;
- Approved Thomas Tatone’s attendance of the mandatory Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Summer Symposiums, held virtually, retroactive to July 19-21, funded by the 21st CCLC grant;
- Approved Casey Long’s attendance of the Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators Summer Workshop, held in Harrisburg Aug. 11-12, at an approximate cost of $1,080.48 to be paid from Title I funds;
- The addition of bus driver Rachelle Krehlik for the 2022-23 school year, pending receipt of all required clearances and paperwork;
- Awarded a contract to Denny’s Carpet to replace the carpeting in the special services and tax offices, in the amount of $2,540 using capital project funds, and
- Awarded a contract to Eastern Refrigeration Supply for the replacement condenser and evaporator in the high school cafeteria walk-in cooler in the amount of $6,995.31 using capital project funds.
The DASD will meet again 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the high school audion.
