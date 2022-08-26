With one more weekend before the first day of school, the Derry Area School District Board of Education worked to fill holes left by last-minute leave requests and resignations at its Thursday meeting.
Leaving the district was John Flickinger, who served as the Trojans head baseball coach for 23 years. Board President Dave Krinock thanked Flickinger for the hard work he put into the program during his tenure.
“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around in the sport of baseball,” Krinock said.
Krinock spent 11 years coaching with Flickinger throughout his “remarkable career.” He described Flickinger as “caring” and said he was well versed in every aspect of the game.
“He put 10 hours into that three hours a night we had for practice,” Krinock said.
The school board unanimously approved Flickinger’s resignation. Two other employees, Justine Frayvolt, a personal care assistant, and Kayla Tamer, the main office secretary and musical director at Grandview Elementary, also resigned. Both will be taking jobs outside the school district.
With Tamer’s late resignation, the school district unanimously hired Jennifer Buterbaugh as the new main office secretary. Wage information for Buterbaugh was not available at Thursday’s meeting.
The school board also unanimously approved the hiring of Haley Long as a licensed practical nurse at a rate of $18.07 an hour.
Assistant Superintendent Casey Long took time during Thursday’s meeting to thank secretary Rachelle Snyder and the rest of the administrative staff for their hard work hiring new personnel and assisting departing staff through their final weeks.
“We were very fortunate with the employees that we got from this summer,” Long said.
The school board approved $15 to $20 pay increases for its substitute teachers. Substitute teachers will now receive $125 per day and $150 per day if there for more than 20 consecutive days. The increase will keep DASD competitive with surrounding school districts, according to Scott Chappell, DASD board secretary.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak said the district has been getting through some “turbulence” as it prepares for next week.
“Our flight has already taken off, we’re getting into cruise control,” Ferencak said of the personnel changes which have been cropping up over the summer.
Teachers and staff spent this week preparing with in-service training and finalizing assignments and holding professional development opportunities, according to Ferencak. The district also held open houses Wednesday and Thursday at the middle school and Grandview Elementary.
“We’re excited for the start of school,” Ferencak said.
The school board also approved an agreement between the district and Burrell, Kiski Area and Hempfield Area school districts formalizing the Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence (AKAE).
The AKAE is a county approach by the districts to combat the number of students leaving traditional school for cyber charter schools.
The academy will offer kindergarten through sixth grade online in a synchronous format. Ferencak has said in past meetings he hopes the AKAE will bring students back into the district, even if they are not in person.
“We’re very excited to provide this opportunity to our students, our families in the community, desiring that approach,” Ferencak said.
Each school district will provide teachers and work from a shared curriculum, grading scale and school calendar. Students will be able to participate in school activities, including field trips with their home district, according to the agreement.
The school board also approved the following:
- A Master Service Agreement with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for the 2022-23 school year;
- An agreement with Upcycle LLC for the buyback of outdated and obsolete electronics, and,
- The athletic event staff workers list for the 2022-23 school year.
Before adjourning, Krinock wished the varsity football team best of luck at its home game Friday against Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
“There are a lot of people behind you and the community is behind you,” Krinock said.
The DASD Board of Education will meet again for its regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the high school audion.
