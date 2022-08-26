With one more weekend before the first day of school, the Derry Area School District Board of Education worked to fill holes left by last-minute leave requests and resignations at its Thursday meeting.

Leaving the district was John Flickinger, who served as the Trojans head baseball coach for 23 years. Board President Dave Krinock thanked Flickinger for the hard work he put into the program during his tenure.

