As more students leave traditional school programs for an online model, four area school districts are teaming up to offer a cyber education program that keeps ties to the immediate community.

This year, Derry Area School District joined Burrell, Hempfield Area and Kiski Area school districts in creating the Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence (AKAE), an online kindergarten through sixth-grade program. The synchronous, online program will allow students to learn from a joint curriculum established by the districts and classes taught by district-employed teachers.

