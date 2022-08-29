As more students leave traditional school programs for an online model, four area school districts are teaming up to offer a cyber education program that keeps ties to the immediate community.
This year, Derry Area School District joined Burrell, Hempfield Area and Kiski Area school districts in creating the Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence (AKAE), an online kindergarten through sixth-grade program. The synchronous, online program will allow students to learn from a joint curriculum established by the districts and classes taught by district-employed teachers.
DASD Superintendent Greg Ferencak said his district needed an option that can meet the needs of students considering online schooling which keeps the student a part of the district.
“Cyber school is the wave of the future, it’s our competition,” Ferencak said.
In his 20 years in the education field, Ferencak has seen technology integrate more and more with school at all levels.
“When I got started, teaching with technology meant putting grades into the computer, now it’s computer and phone apps, providing students with Chromebooks,” Ferencak said.
So far, two DASD students are enrolled with another four pending, according to Ferencak. About 45 students across the four districts are enrolled at AKAE this year.
Along with being taught by district teachers, students will also be able to utilize some services at their home schools and participate in activities like field trips hosted by the districts. Students in a gifted or special needs program can also utilize school resources.
The district wants to provide an opportunity that meets the vision of what students and families expect from an online education while keeping a hometown tie.
“When a student goes to a cyber school, we lose all connection with them,” Ferencak said. “Our goal is to keep them connected and keep them enrolled (in the district).”
The all-digital curriculum will use the Google for Education platform, with all students being provided a Google Chromebook. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, all students in the Derry Area School District have been provided a Chromebook for school.
Ferencak said Google for Education and AKAE is a cost-effective solution for keeping students within the district.
“If we don’t try to provide a learning environment our students want, then shame on our district for not trying,” Ferencak said.
While not free for the district either, Ferencak said costs to the district are minimal and include the salary for the teacher and startup costs of about $3,000 to Google for its education platform. The district’s sole teacher for AKAE, Amanda McCulloch who was hired in August, will work out of Grandview Elementary and be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.
Although its first goal is to keep students from leaving the district, Ferencak hopes AKAE will entice families to come back to the district, even if it is not back in the classroom right away.
The costs to districts for students enrolled in a cyber charter school can cost more than $10,000 per student. While students do not pay tuition, the school district where the student resides pays an amount to the charter school based on state funding and expenses.
This past school year, more than 56,000 students across the state were enrolled in one of 14 cyber charter schools.
The cost per student at DASD has risen more than $700 per student this year, costing the district $13,783.29 for every area student enrolled at a cyber charter school. If that student has special needs, the cost increases to $29,278.64.
Out of the four participating school districts, DASD is set to be the most costly when it comes to payments to cyber charter schools. This school year, BSD will pay $13,290.24 per student ($22,810.89 per special needs student) and KASD will pay $12,377.44 per student ($25,526.81 per special needs student). Information from HASD was not available but last year the district paid $12,466.65 per student and $24,847.79 per special needs student.
If school districts like DASD can bring students back, not only will it reduce the amount of money it has to pay to cyber charter schools but also avoid tax increases, Ferencak said.
“A program like this could be priceless,” Ferencak said.
Ferencak, DASD and the surrounding school districts are banking on a hometown approach to keep students, even if it’s not within schoolhouse walls.
“Not only do we need to be thinking outside the box, we need to be teaching outside the box, learning outside the box,” Ferencak said.
