The Derry Area School District will receive $50,000 in state grant money for upgrades to its buildings and security systems.
Superintendent Greg Ferencak announced the district’s selection for the grant at Thursday’s board of directors meeting.
“I’m very proud that we were able to apply for that grant, a competitive grant, and then also receive the maximum amount,” Ferencak said.
The Safe Schools Targeted Grant is awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education to school districts and law enforcement agencies. The grants aim to reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and enhance anti-violence efforts, according to the department’s website.
The district will use its $50,000 for three campus-wide projects, Ferencak said. Those projects include updated and unified key card access for all employees, integration of security systems and secondary locking systems for classrooms.
The secondary locking systems will allow for teachers to lock their classroom doors from the inside during an emergency, even if the door is unlocked. The district plans to purchase door frame locks from Michigan-based Nightlock, which retail for about $85 each, according to the company’s website.
Not all classroom doors will be equipped with the locks at first though. Ferencak said the grant money will be used to install the locks for the “most vulnerable” students in the district.
Upgrades to the district’s Raptor alert system will provide select district employees with alerts when doors are left open. The system will also be integrated with the district’s security camera system, capturing and saving video when the door alarms are activated, Ferencak said.
The system will also provide better tracking of visitors which allows teachers and staff to better track guests during an emergency. The system will also assist with parent reunification during those emergencies, according to Ferencak.
“If we are in a drill, our teachers will be able to see live attendance and be able to communicate who’s with them and who’s not,” Ferencak said. “Not that we never did it, we always have, we’ve just always done it the old-school way.
“So it’s bringing us a little more current with technology, we’re able to become more efficient in an emergency situation.”
The district had not applied for the grant in the past seven years, according to Ferencak. He credited School Safety and Security Coordinator Brett Miller for being instrumental during the application process.
Before the meeting, the board of directors held an executive session discussing the personnel and conference matters on the evening’s agenda. It also discussed the matters related to student discipline and potential litigation against the school.
Solicitor Ned Nakles informed the public that it had been threatened with potential litigation by Justin Juan De La Cruz Martinez.
Martinez, who goes by the name Bully Monster while wearing a mask, was arrested back in November 2019 for trespassing and disorderly conduct on district property. He was found guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor and summary offense, last August. He has not been sentenced in that case.
“Periodically, Mr. Martinez has threatened to sue the school district and periodically the school district has informed him that we will not pay a dime,” Nakles said.
The board typically does not discuss its legal strategies for active or potential litigation but made the exception Thursday, he said.
“As a consensus, (the board of directors) will not meet or pay any money to Mr. Martinez,” Nakles said. “We will, if he should bring a case, defend it very vigorously.”
During the meeting, the board of directors also approved the following:
- A 12-week Family Medical Leave for employee #216, to run concurrently with any other available leave, retroactive to Jan. 9;
- The employment of Victoria Augustine as a part-time Grandview cafeteria aide at a rate of $9.75 per hour and 2.5 hours per day, effective upon receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- The employment of Dawnall Clark as a part-time middle school server at a rate of $10 per hour and 4.75 hours per day, effective upon receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- The employment of Denise Gaskill as a 7-hour, 10-month high school afternoon custodian, effective upon receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- The employment of Andrew Johnston as a 7-hour, 10-month Grandview Elementary afternoon custodian, effective upon receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation, and
- The Marine Corps League Detachment #738 Middle School Essay Competition for the 2022-23 school year.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the high school audion.
