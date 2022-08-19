The Derry Area School District Board of Education approved the hiring of more than 20 teachers, staff and volunteer coaches at a special meeting Thursday night.
The special meeting was necessary for new hires to attend in-service training which starts Monday, according to Superintendent Greg Ferencak.
The personnel moves included seven resignations and leave requests effective before the start of the school year. The district also rescinded two offers of employment to Alyssa Dowden and Robert Boyer.
Dowden was to work for the district as a personal care assistant and Boyer was hired as the assistant soccer coach for the varsity boys team. Certifications and qualifications did not play a factor in rescinding employment offers.
One employee was approved for a 12-week family medical leave and another will be on a year medical sabbatical for the upcoming school year.
Ferencak said the district has a “family first” mindset and while filling a position so close to the start of school can be tough, it is great the district can offer employees time off.
Many of the last-minute hires only appear that way, Ferencak said. The district knew what positions would be needed but had to wait for state government to finalize its budget over the summer to ensure funding was in place.
The district also hired five extended substitute teachers, many of whom have been with the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and are familiar with the district. Other positions, such as personal care aides, the district regularly has open positions. Ferencak said much like school districts nationwide, DASD is dealing with a teacher and worker shortage.
The late-year hirings are like “back-to-school shopping” for the district as it prepares for the first day of school Aug. 29, Ferencak said.
Still, the district is fully staffed with highly qualified people, Ferencak added.
“These are people who are certified, some of them are (DASD) alumni, that are coming to us with 10 to 15 years of experience,” Ferencak said.
Along with teachers and support staff, Omar Ward and Josh Gardner will join the varsity football coaching staff as volunteer coaches.
The school board approved the 2022-23 food service agreement. Cafeteria workers will have a starting salary of $10 an hour while aides will start at $9.75 an hour.
Eight of the 24 cafeteria workers will be employed full time. Samantha Kahl, who serves as the executive director, will be paid a salary of $41,100 for the 2022-23 school year.
District officials also approved bus drivers and routes for the upcoming school year.
Two Greater Latrobe School District high school students were approved to enroll in the DASD Ag-Hort Program.
The DASD Board of Education will meet next week for its agenda prep meeting 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
DASD Vice President Nathan Doherty said he is excited to see the school district “back to life,” after dealing with the past two years of restrictions and thanked DASD teachers and staff for making it happen.
“You go out in the parking lot this evening, there’s midget football, there’s cross-country, our football guys, tennis, soccer, you name it,” Doherty said. “We’re back in full swing.”
