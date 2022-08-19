The Derry Area School District Board of Education approved the hiring of more than 20 teachers, staff and volunteer coaches at a special meeting Thursday night.

The special meeting was necessary for new hires to attend in-service training which starts Monday, according to Superintendent Greg Ferencak.

