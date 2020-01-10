(Metro) — The terms “college” and “university” are often used interchangeably, but there are distinctions between the terms.
Specifications may differ based on where a school is located, but generally speaking colleges offer only associate’s and bachelor’s degrees while universities offer those degrees as well as graduate degrees. Colleges may be private institutions that tend to have small student bodies, while universities boast more sizable enrollments. Universities also tend to be home to vast libraries and may feature teaching schools with major research projects being conducted at given times.
According to the education resource CollegeRank, in order for a college to receive university status, it must first meet a few requirements.
A university has the financial resources to support its graduate and professional programs and has the facilities and equipment required to meet the needs of students in those programs.
The school also must be accredited and, depending on the location, possibly licensed and incorporated within that area.
Despite the differences between colleges and universities, many students find they can achieve their academic goals whether they attend a college or university.
