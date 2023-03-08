Students in Mrs. Murtha’s class received multiple Dollar Tree gift cards as a donation from Aflac on Thursday, Feb. 23. Mike Fleming, a regional sales coordinator for Aflac, is a member of the WIU Foundation Board and toured Clairview School several years ago. He was impressed with the Wolf Den Café/Clairview Closet program for the students. Fleming then asked how Aflac could help. After he found out most items for the café and the store come from Dollar Tree, Aflac employees started donating Dollar Tree gift cards to Clairview as part of their Holiday Giving.
Clairview School is so appreciative of this partnership with Aflac. This donation will help the Clairview students stock the Wolf Den Café and the Clairview Closet. Students earn WOLF bucks by working the café and spending the bucks at the café and store. WOLF bucks are part of the positive behavior system at Clairview School. Staff members distribute the wolf bucks to students who: Work hard, Obey the rules, Listen, and find Fun in learning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.