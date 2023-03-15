Students in grades six through eight have been working hard since December to create a quality performance. The show is set for Friday, March 17, at 1 and 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the school. The school is grateful to have the chance to enact a charming story with an ensemble cast.
“Kodiak Flapjack” tells the story of a likeable young outdoorsman who’s never been far from his hometown of Chug-a-lug, Alaska. Kodiak has just inherited a snooty girls’ academy in Connecticut. But under the conditions of the eccentric Cornelius Inchmeal’s will, Kodiak must serve as principal for a full year. What a hilarious mismatch this is for a guy who wrestles bears! When whale blubber is added to the menu, the faculty resigns. Kodiak solves the problem by hiring his woodsy friends from the frozen north, but Cornelius’ relatives are determined to get rid of Kodiak and his unpolished pals. Ultimately, of course, Kodiak wins everyone over and humanizes the school in the process. Inchmeal Academy relocates to Chug-a-lug, where the curriculum expands to include everything from snow-machine repair to fur sewing.
