The Learning Lamp and 1st Summit Bank present the Children’s Book Festival that returns for a fun-filled weekend on April 15 and 16, at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown. The festival plays host to a weekend stacked with award-winning children’s authors and illustrators, as well as activities and entertainment for children and families of all ages and backgrounds.

Joining the festival this year is Bruce Hale, an award-winning author and illustrator who is passionate about inspiring reluctant readers to open books—and actually read them! Hale has written and/or illustrated over 70 funny books for children, ranging from picture books like the Clark the Shark series and Snoring Beauty, to middle-grade series like Chet Gecko Mysteries, Class Pets, and the Monstertown Mysteries.

