Amazing art was on display Saturday at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit in Hempfield Township, and that fit right in with the Champion of Arts Festival theme of Amazing Carnival Adventures.
There were paintings of elephants and other performing animals, drawings of red and white striped popcorn containers, miniature three-dimensional foods and concession stands, portraits of clowns, and pictures of carnival games and rides and other fun items.
This was the 22nd Champion of Arts Festival and the first since the pandemic canceled the 2020 event at the last minute. The festival wasn’t even planned for last year.
Janet Mihalacki, a former emotional support teacher with the IU, conceived the idea of holding an annual festival for students who have an Individual Education Plan (IEP).
“The idea was to give children with any type of challenge, with any disability, no matter how severe, to have the opportunity to be creative and to create artwork that they could display for others to see,” said Sharon Rupert of Lower Burrell, chairperson of the festival and vice president of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Educational Foundation which sponsors the event. She worked for the IU for 42 years and was supervisor of special education before retiring nine years ago. She currently serves as director of special education for the Leechburg Area School District.
“There are students who don’t get recognized for anything, and we wanted them to have the opportunity to be recognized,” she said. “They are so proud of their work, and it’s so exciting to see their glowing faces when they win.”
There was double excitement for Alexis Hazen, a sixth grader at Baggaley Elementary School in the Greater Latrobe School District. Her sculptured face of a wolf, entitled “the Mythical Carnival,” won first place in the multimedia artwork category and also won Best of Show. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Christy Hazen.
“Alexis is very talented,” said her teacher Kerry Hudock. “I’m very proud of all of the students. This festival is a way to honor their interests and their talents.”
Lila Naylor, the daughter of Jessica and Edward Naylor of Latrobe, is a junior at Greater Latrobe High School. Her ceramic box, “Dino Secrets,” tied for first place in the sculpture artwork category. Kiearan Carson, a student at Mt. Pleasant Area High School, also tied for “Feeding Time,” a sculpture of an elephant eating peanuts.
Two Baggaley students won first place prizes in the 2D Artwork category for their portraits of circus elephants, both titled “Carnival Elephant.” Chase Quidetto, son of Cody and Tarah Quidetto of Whitney, won in the primary elementary artists division. Art is his favorite subject.
Ella Blair, daughter of Tom and Jennifer Blair of Latrobe, won in the intermediate elementary artists division.
Max Beatty, a fourth-grader at Laurel Valley Elementary School in the Ligonier Valley School District, is the son of Dana and Jason Beatty of New Florence. His entry, “Pulling the Pieces Together,” won second place in the 2D intermediate elementary artists division. He likes to draw every day, all day.
The awards ceremony followed art activities, a photo booth and other fun things to do. There were long lines for a turn to collect gemstones from the Lost Creek Mining Company. Participants were given a pan of sand to dip in a trough of running water to uncover colorful gemstones. They washed the remaining sand in a screen to pick out what they missed. Each participant took home a little bag of gemstones and one of their choice was placed in a necklace.
The mining activity is run by Bill and Terri Ludwig of New Kensington, who donated their time to the IU event. They frequent the festivals in Westmoreland County parks, including Mammoth Park, and the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township.
“The arts festival gives the kids a happy experience,” Rupert said. “Is there anything better than kids having a delightful experience and making memories that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives? I love watching their faces when they walk out the door. They are just beaming.”
All of the school districts and special education schools in the county were invited to participate. Judging was done by the IU staff, with members of the IU school board selecting the Best of Show. Honorable mention awards were given to entries that did not receive awards in the top three places.
“We celebrate all of the students,” Rupert said.
