On Oct. 6 and 7, the Christ the Divine Teacher School community came out to celebrate its first annual Fall Festival with a myriad of fun activities. On the evening of Oct. 7, students and their families were invited to a Potluck Dinner and Square Dance, which featured a live band under the direction of David Lang. Saturday afternoon showcased a Craft/Vendor Show and Bake Sale where many vendors, including numerous CDT students, displayed their own creations. The evening activities included games/prizes, face painting, crafting with Miss Gabi, a fall photo booth, cake walk, food and much more. The Logic School (grades 6-8) created and led guests through a Haunted School which was a huge hit, as evidenced by the long lines waiting to enter.
