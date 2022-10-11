Ligonier Valley School District has partnered with Effective School Solutions to present an eight-part monthly online parent and caregiver series focusing on the management of challenging behaviors.
October’s edition of the series takes place Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. on the Zoom link found on the district’s website. This month’s focus is “Caring for the Caregiver.”
While the caregiver juggles many roles as they fulfill the needs of their patient, these individuals are usually unpaid and serving out of love, or because they have no other choice. Caregiving is a rewarding, yet tough, job that can result in burnout.
Ed Moran, director of education for the Ligonier Valley School District, said the October episode of the series is important because caregivers must take care of themselves in order to help others.
“We want to provide a resource for these individuals to reach out for help, and help these folks care for themselves so they can care for others,” Moran said. “Our mission at Ligonier Valley is to maximize individual potential, and this is just one way in which we can do that. The presentation will provide parents and caregivers with information and peace of mind if they are experiencing different situations.
“They may not know what they are dealing with or how to find help. It is important to educate our stakeholders so they can become proactive rather than reactive.”
“Mental health is often harder on the caregiver than the individual being cared for,” Moran said. “Wednesday’s presentation will help to keep our caregivers strong.”
To attend the virtual Zoom session, simply visit the Ligonier Valley School District website at lvsd.k12.pa.us, and find the story under “recent news” labeled “Parents and Caregivers: Free Virtual Mental Health Informational Meetings.”
After clicking on the link, users will be directed to the flier. When clicking on Join us: 6:00-7:00 PM ET, users will be directed to Zoom where you can participate in the session.
