The bleachers at Weller Field will be upgraded next summer to provide wheelchair accessible seating after the Ligonier Valley School District school board approved a contract at its Monday meeting.

Stadium Solutions, Inc., which is based in Butler, will begin work adding 12 handicap accessible seats and ramps to access them in March. Work on the bleachers is expected to be done by the end of July 2023, according to Eric Kocsis, the school board secretary.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.