The bleachers at Weller Field will be upgraded next summer to provide wheelchair accessible seating after the Ligonier Valley School District school board approved a contract at its Monday meeting.
Stadium Solutions, Inc., which is based in Butler, will begin work adding 12 handicap accessible seats and ramps to access them in March. Work on the bleachers is expected to be done by the end of July 2023, according to Eric Kocsis, the school board secretary.
The district received two bids with Stadium Solutions, Inc. beating the second bid by more than 50%, Kocsis said. Stadium Solutions, Inc. will be paid $145,300 for the work.
Kocsis told the board during the committee of the whole meeting prior to the regular meeting that he vetted the company by getting references from other districts that worked with them.
“Even from the (other bidding company), he’s saying they’re better at retrofitting … that makes me feel good,” Kocsis said.
Kocsis also showed the board a video by the autonomous line painting robot company Turf Tank. The company visited the district last month and provided a demonstration of its ability to paint lines on sports fields in a short amount of time with minimal paint loss.
If the district wanted to use the robot, it would need to lease it for six years at $10,000. The district could also terminate the contract at any point or upgrade the package to include things like end zone graphics.
When the school board meets next month, Kocsis will provide a cost analysis and recommendation to the board, he said. One benefit besides the time savings is not having to find people to paint the lines, something the district has struggled with even this year, Kocsis said.
The school board held a 25-minute executive session between the committee of the whole and regular meeting that President John McDowell described as covering “contract, real estate and personnel.”
The Bulletin objected to the board’s description of what was discussed because it did not meet the standard set forth in Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, which covers public meetings.
Under the law, agencies such as school boards are required to provide the specific reason they are holding a closed meeting. In 1993, the Reading Eagle Co. argued “that the reason given for the executive session must be more specific, allowing the public to identify the matter to be discussed” and the courts agreed.
Solicitor Dennis Rafferty told the Bulletin the board discussed matters relating to real estate, personnel and personnel contracts that “would be affected if not handled in a confidential matter.”
“There was no business deliberated and certainly no votes taken at the executive session,” Rafferty said.
The school board unanimously approved the purchase of a forklift from PennWest for $29,900. The purchase will be made using capital funds through a state procurement program.
The district accepted two donations totaling $2,500. The Ligonier Valley Middle School’s annual 5K T-shirts will be purchased with a $1,500 donation from Laurel Medical Solutions.
The district received $1,000 from an unnamed resident to help cover student meal debts throughout the year, Kocsis said. That debt should be minimized this year as Gov. Tom Wolf announced all students will receive free school breakfast. The $21.5 million plan will benefit 1.7 million students throughout the state.
Three teachers and an aide resigned their positions with the school district. Those resignations were unanimously accepted by the school board. The positions were at Laurel Valley Elementary, R.K. Mellon Elementary and the middle school.
Five new employees were hired following the resignations. Daniel Krack will teach English language arts at Ligonier Valley High School. Heather Oates will serve as an intermediate teacher at Laurel Valley Elementary.
Anna Mack, the wife of LVSD school board Vice President Kevin Mack, will work at Ligonier Valley Middle School as a sixth-grade science teacher. Kevin abstained from the vote.
Crystal Shively was hired as a life skills aide at R.K. Mellon and Thomas Schomo will serve as a custodian at the middle school.
Social media accounts will be created for the Ligonier Valley School District and Ligonier Valley High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (AFJROTC). The high school AFJROTC will establish a Facebook account while the district will create Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The school board will meet again 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Ligonier Valley High School.
