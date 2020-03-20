These students made the second nine-week period honor roll at Blairsville Middle-High School:
GRADE 12
Distinguished honors
Jonathan Bush, Angela Deyarmin, Garrett Henigin, Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Arieanna Painter, Paighton Pierce, Xenia Ridgway, Lily Ringler, Elizabeth Schroth, Leah Shannon, Ashton Stiles, Caitlin Walbeck, Hellen Wang
High honors
Konnar Cahill, Brieana Cassidy, Elijah Clevenger, Gwen Cochran, Bridget Doyle, Mackenna Emanuel, Marcus Goodlin, Brian Hartzog, Alyssa Hixson, Dawn McGaughey, Alondra Oquendo, Brooke Sleasman, Isabella Smith
Honors
Larson Dolan, Kayla Harris, Autumn Lickenfelt, Sierra Zedick
GRADE 11
Distinguished honors
Zachary Artley, Myrissa Beskid-Perez, Alaina Constantino, Alexander Dickson, Dalton Fairchild, Michaela Ingmire, Daniel Kukula, Amber McConnell, Roman Podolski, Isabella Previte, Molly Sisitki, Ian Smyth, Janelle Weaver, Harper Wehrer, Acacia Woodley
High honors
Lauren Alamo, Madison Almes, Morgan Ashbaugh, James Barger, Jacob Faser, Marissa Fay, Donevan Graham, Abby Hays, Ashton Perfetti, Kerigan Staats, Cody Taylor, Cole Townsend, Alison Walbeck, Alexis Yanits
Honors
Anthony Bouchard, Gia Bumpass, Haley Farabaugh, Dylan Murphy
GRADE 10
Distinguished honors
Ella Burkhart, Hannah Foust, Brin Gardner, Ethan Johns, Aliyah Kendall, Carson McCully, Hannah Miller, Payton Mlakar, Melina Pollock, Isabel Pynos, Cameron Reaugh, Kyleigh Reid, Gloriannys Santiago, Kaitlyn Simpson, James Skirboll, Braden Staats
High honors
Andrew Baker, Sebastian Blauser, Cortney Bracken, Destiny Cramer, Andrea Davis, Adrian Escalona, Rayne Fink, Isiah Lawson, Daniel McGinity, Conner Rebo, Sedona Reilly, Cade Simmons, Jackson Vukman, Trenney Yanoff
Honors
Jacob Flickinger, Brandon Pizer, Logan Platt, Julia Potts, Phoebe Ringler, Madison Stutzman
GRADE 9
Distinguished honors
Hannah Artley, Keith Behanna, Mallory Bish, Paige Clawson, Mia Duncan, Kendal Escalona, Rylan Fairchild, Anna Kurnocik, Madeline Serwinski, Olivia Stiles, Amy Wang
High honors
Charles Banks, Danika Davidson, Jeremiah Dilts, Jacob Farabaugh, Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, Jordyn Lawson-Gill, Aleena Martin, Megan McConnell, Victoria McCully, Zachary McFarlin, Gage Pierce, Aiden Riek, Gracy Risinger, Luke Shannon
Honors
Andrew Barris, Kamryn Cooley, Brooklynn Furman, Caleb Griffith, Savannah Mocek, Samantha Pennington, Abigail Pynos, Julia Shaffer
GRADE 8
Distinguished honors
Benjamin Ackley, Alexander Cribbs, Bailey Dunlap, Noah Horchar, Emily Jackson, Rylee Kitner, Sara McConnell, Ronny Ray, Emerson Skirboll, Emilee Staats, Carly Townsend, Nicholas Vadala, Meadow Wano, Quinton Witmer
High honors
Braiden Ashbaugh, Kaden Barnhart, Gabrielle Emerick, Carson Flickinger, Tori Foust, Micah Griffith, Alexandria Kepple
Honors
Andrew Dickson, Zaya Fink, Braden Garia, Brianna Lowry, Fernando Ortiz, Hunter Riggle, Riley Williams, Jakub Zias
GRADE 7
Distinguished honors
Jessica Barger, Lillian Buckles, Gavin Burkhart, Kira Fabian, Brayden Greer, Katharine Haynes, Shawn Knupp, Macy Maher, James Mariani, Julian Meda, Kira Olenchick, Ava Persichetti, Giavanna Previte, Callie Reaugh, Noah Ripple, Caden Vresilovic, Samuel Yanits
High honors
Brooke Aikins, Austin Baker, Dane Curnow, Holden Fridley, Roman Fritz, Maleia Good, Amara Guesman, Zoe Libengood, Haylee Mazzaferro, Madison Peightal, Ava Perfetti, Matthew Smith, Kalea Struble, Chase Stuchal, Emily Valuchuck
Honors
Emily Blauser, Charity Culp, Brenden Evans
GRADE 6
Distinguished honors
Haileigh Artley, Sara Bollinger, Katarina Burton, Sydney Doak, Madigan Dunlap, Maren Dunlap, Addison Fabian, Brodie Forsha, Cole Heckathorn, Victoria Ingmire, Kenady Kitner, Alessia Lamantia, Quan Le, Danica Marsh, Bryson McDowell, Nicholas Mortimer, Trenton Mortimer, Mckenzi Nuccetelli, Ashley Pynos, Jacob Pynos, Ashlynn Reid, Desmond Reilly, Derek Scheller, Makaylen Schrack, Brady Shannon, Jakob Twinchek
High honors
Gabriel Brumagin, Breauna Henry, Maya Kendall, Jonathan Kunkle, Hunter Latta, Brittany Shaffer, Hannah Stone, Michael Wano, Logan Williams
Honors
Devin Peiffer, Jarod Simpson, Dakoda Sprague, Elijah Underwood
