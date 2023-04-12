A group of Baggaley Elementary School fourth-grade students in Mrs. Frescura’s class is reading the novel “Out of my Mind” about a girl with cerebral palsy who uses a communication device to communicate.
Students had the opportunity to learn more from BES speech-language pathologist Mrs. Brandt and participate in a demonstration of an eye-gaze communication device with Mark Sauka from Tobii-Dynavox.
