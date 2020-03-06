The Bernie Matthews Opportunity Foundation (BMOF) is accepting applications for its annual $4,000 college scholarship.
Any student (or school) who may be interested in learning more about the scholarship and foundation should visit the website at www.berniematthewsopportunityfoundation.org.
An application also can be downloaded on the site. The deadline to apply is April 15.
The 2020 scholarship is the fourth annual award, bringing the total college scholarships offered by the foundation to students so far to $16,000.
