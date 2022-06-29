The Latrobe Elementary School kindergarten and Valley School of Ligonier first grade recently went on a farm adventure to Pleasant Lane Farms of Unity Township.
Touring the farm with the students was Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and state Rep. Leslie Rossi.
Head cheese maker Jason Frye and Latrobe Elementary School kindergarten teacher Marian Ferlin coordinated the event. Ferlin was awarded a grant from the Dairy Excellence Foundation, Discover Dairy Farm grants. The family and friends of Ralph and Ann Frye hosted and shared their knowledge in each of the 12 stations.
Dr. Andy Stas explained his role as a veterinarian and Becky Turner of Turner’s Dairy demonstrated the role of the processor. Students learned all about the cow, what they eat and drink, and the milking process was engaging. The students toured the electronic milking parlor, learned about the cheese making process, tasted fresh made cheese and the absolute best ice cream around.
Students saw firsthand some of the machinery and had the opportunity to sit on a huge tractor. They explored several different kinds of seeds and learned when and how they are harvested to feed the cows throughout the winter.
Petting calves, baby goats and sheep was a thrill. They played pin the tail on the cow and farm animal cornhole. Each child received a cow mask. Turner’s Dairy donated milkshakes and had them shipped to each school for the children to enjoy.
At the conclusion of the event, three children with farm heritage presented Redding with a T-shirt designed by Ferlin. These shirts were worn by students, teachers and volunteers to the farm that day.
