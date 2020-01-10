Derry Area School District hosted STEM Storytime and a Pajama Party for preschoolers on Dec. 11, at Grandview Elementary School, in partnership with the Grandview Pre-K Counts Classrooms and Grandview Head Start.
Participants and their families joined in for a “Polar Express” adventure to try and silence the bells of Santa’s sleigh through a hands-on STEM activity.
The story, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, was read aloud and set the stage for the children to be challenged to try and silence their individual bells using various materials.
Children enjoyed songs, movement activities, cookies and hot chocolate.
A very special holiday guest all the way from the North Pole also made an appearance.
Children received a holiday book and a “Polar Express” keepsake bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.