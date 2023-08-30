EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to a production issue, the front page stories are now continued on Page A8. Thank you for reading the Latrobe Bulletin.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have once again returned to St. Vincent College for their 56th training camp at the local campus.
Check out our Training Camp 2023 Guide for rosters, schedules and all the info you need for a great day at camp.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Greater Latrobe girls tennis starts season with dominant win
- Greater Latrobe volleyball opens season against Penn-Trafford
- Derry Area Historical Society hosting ‘Bites and Brews’ event
- Ligonier Township man arrested with child pornography
- Prison board recommits to mental health initiative
- Derry Borough man dies in afternoon fire
- Adelphoi Education to improve student mental health with grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation
- Stratus, Lynch set to battle in ‘generational face-off’ cage match
- Republic asks city to consider switch to containers
- Brody McIntosh hits hole-in-one, Ligonier Valley boys golf team beats Mount Pleasant Area
Most Popular
Articles
- Derry Borough man dies in afternoon fire
- Backyard Backpack Brawl set for Friday
- Latrobe's most appealing party comes to a close
- Good Morning America coming to Great American Banana Split Festival
- Greater Latrobe Wildcats use dominant but balanced play to defeat Derry Area Trojans 56-14
- Derry Area looking to make second year jump under head coach Mike Arone
- Robert M. Herald
- 2023 High school football starts tonight
- Ligonier Valley Rams win in week zero
- Car show returning to Kingston Veteran's and Sportsman’s Club
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.