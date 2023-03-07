According to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the prevalence of drivers using handheld cellphones at any given daylight moment decreased from 5.2% in 2012 to 2.5% in 2021. Though that’s seemingly good news, the danger of combining devices and driving remains. In fact, the NOPUS found that the percentage of drivers manipulating handheld electronic devices increased from 1.5% in 2012 to 3.4% in 2021. Activities that fall under the umbrella of manipulating handheld electronic devices include text messaging, a behavior that an overwhelmingly high percentage of drivers recognize is dangerous. But in spite of 96% of drivers acknowledging in a recent AAA survey that texting or emailing while driving is a serious or very serious threat to their safety, nearly 40% of drivers admitted they had read a text or email while behind the wheel. In addition, 29% of survey respondents admitted to typing a text message or email while driving.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Latrobe Police: Victim hit with machete during robbery
- Derry Township to host Community Cleanup Days
- DOJ suit to block JetBlue-Spirit deal not concerning to airport officials
- DA middle school volleyball split with Hempfield
- The Sound of Tradition
- Large police presence in downtown Latrobe Tuesday night
- Derry Area High to present ‘The Sound of Music’
- Bradenville VFD hit with over 60 calls for windstorm
- GL, LV Interact clubs raise funds for local animal rescues
- Greater Latrobe Jr. Wrestling sending three to PJW State Tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- Large police presence in downtown Latrobe Tuesday night
- Two killed in head-on crash in Derry Township
- The Sound of Tradition
- Wildcats wrestling more than ready for WPIAL Individual Championship
- ‘Sincerely, Arnold Palmer’ campaign to enhance Latrobe Country Club
- High winds cause widespread power outages, damage
- Latrobe Police: Victim hit with machete during robbery
- Dena L. Taylor
- Cocaine, marijuana found in Lloyd Avenue residence
- Unity supervisors vote to expand senior citizen tax rebate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.