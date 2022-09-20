Despite its reputation as the most formidable type of mold individuals can find in their homes, black mold is similar to other indoor molds in regard to its effects on human health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black mold, or stachybotrys chartarum, isn’t any more harmful than other types of mold, including cladosporium, penicillium, aspergillus, and alternaria. The reputation of black mold, which can look black or greenish-black, likely has something to do with its appearance. But homeowners still have reason to be fearful of mold in their homes, regardless of what color the mold may be. That’s because mold can lead to a host of unwelcome health problems, including stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing or wheezing, burning eyes, or skin rash. Symptoms may be even worse for people with asthma and mold allergies.
