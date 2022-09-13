The industry standard regarding when to get an oil change used to be every 3,000 miles. However, with modern lubricants, most engines can now go between 5,000 and 7,500 miles before oil should be changed. And AAA reports that engines that require full-synthetic motor oil actually may be able to go as far as 15,000 miles between oil changes. Most late-model cars now require synthetic-blend or full-synthetic, low-viscosity oils. These oils minimize friction and maximize fuel economy. In addition, newer cars are designed with monitoring systems that automatically determine oil life. While earlier systems were time- and mileage-based, advanced systems will analyze vehicle operating conditions to determine when oil begins to degrade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.