Vehicle maintenance is often viewed through the lens of keeping cars safe and running smoothly. That impression is accurate, but in addition to potentially saving lives, vehicle maintenance can save drivers money.
The summer of 2022 was marked by rapid inflation that affected prices of just about everything, including fuel, which rose to such heights that many drivers sought any way to save money at the pump.
Vehicle maintenance is one simple way to reduce fuel costs, sometimes by a significant margin. In fact, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that fixing a faulty oxygen sensor could improve gas mileage by as much as 40%.
Smaller measures also can save drivers money at the pump, as the U.S. DOE estimates that keeping tires properly inflated can increase fuel efficiency by as much as 3% while using the motor oil recommended in a vehicle owner’s manual can improve gas mileage by 1 to 2%.
