Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, or until sold out.
All are invited to come and pick up a bowl of chili, cornbread, bottled water and baked apple dessert. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.
Pick up will be available at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
