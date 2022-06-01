Heading into the PIAA Track and Field Championship, freshmen Jane Huss and Sophia Mazzoni understood the task at hand. They were competing against the best in the state at their respective events, and their goals were to improve their seeds and represent Derry Area the best way they could.
Heading back to Derry Saturday afternoon, they did just that.
On Friday, Mazzoni finished 10th overall in the javelin with a throw of 117-feet, improving on her seed up two spots despite being extremely nervous.
“When they called my name I was so nervous my hands were literally shaking,” says Mazzoni. “I could see everyone looking at me, because I was front and center.“
But as she approached the runway, things started to slow down.
“As I was about to throw I said to myself ‘calm down’ because all I could think about was everyone looking at me and how I needed to make a point,” Mazzoni said.
On Saturday, Huss finished 17th in the state with a time of 11:51. In the field of 24, she was only one of two freshmen in the entire field.
“It was a great opportunity to run against the best in the state and see what I get to look forward to as well as work towards over these next few years,” said Huss. “I also enjoyed the memories I made with my coaches and (Sophia).”
Now, both girls will head into the off-season. For Huss, cross country training begins at the end of June. For Mazzoni, softball never ended. Either way, their goal is to make it back to Shippensburg in 2023.
When it comes to Huss, distance coach Greg Rager put it best.
“Jane learned a lot about herself and about competing throughout this entire season. It can be a lot for anyone to take in, let alone a freshman, to race in a field like that,” says Rager. “She didn’t get the result she wanted, but I have no doubt it will be on her mind during every training session from now until next May.”
With Mazzoni, throws coach Dave McNichol understands the assignment too.
“Getting her to states just fueled her fire to want to be back and ready next year,” says McNichol. “We’ve already been talking about her off season routine as she plans to be standing on the podium next spring.”
With the girls team that’s coming back with them, they might have to reserve more hotel rooms … and be leaders based on experience alone.
“(They) now have that experience,” says Rager. “(They’ll) learn from it, and (they) will come back stronger, smarter, and tougher than ever.”
