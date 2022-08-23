Kaden Creech
WR, FS • Jr. • 5’ 11” • 160 lbs
Alex Anderson
OLB, RB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 145 lbs
Dominic Taresco
WR, C • Jr. • 6’ 1” • 175 lbs
Damauri Robinson
WR, CB • So. • 6’ 0” • 150 lbs
Ricky Daniels
WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 1” • 160 lbs
Nathan Barkley
OLB, MLB, RB • Jr. • 5’ 10”
Colin Bush
TE, OLB • Jr. • 6’ 3” • 218 lbs
Jason Ruckel
WR • So. • 5’ 6” • 140 lbs
Jacob Jewell
RB, MLB • So. • 5’ 7” • 170 lbs
Matthew Gunter
RB • Fr. • 5’ 6” • 130 lbs
Jordan Kniseley
WR, SS • Sr. • 6’ 0” • 155 lbs
Roman Darazio
WR, RB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 165 lbs
Max Doperak
WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 4” • 130 lbs
Ahmad Ward
RB, OLB • Jr. • 5’ 10” • 180 lbs
Ayden Cottom
RB, OLB • So. • 5’ 9” • 170 lbs
Blake Revoir
SS, QB • So. • 6’ 0” • 165 lbs
Andrew Snyder
WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 155 lbs
Hunter Smith
WR, C • Fr. • 5’ 8” • 120 lbs
Mason Beeman
OLB, MLB, FB • Sr. • 6’ 4” • 230 lbs
Trenton Hughes
WR, C • So. • 5’ 9” • 130 lbs
Nate Gray
K, WR, SS • Sr. • 5’ 10” • 210 lbs
Anthony Lang
WR • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 186 lbs
Jonathan Shumaker
WR, C • Jr. • 5’ 9” • 135 lbs
Brett Klim
RB, FS • So. • 5’ 6” • 124 lbs
Jordan Flack
SB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 155 lbs
Vincent Dudzinsky
WR, OLB • So. • 5’ 3” • 160 lbs
Franklin Palmer
G, DT • Fr. • 5’ 4” • 170 lbs
Dominic Patrick
OLB, G • Sr. • 5’ 11” • 200 lbs
Dom Patrick
G, MLB • Sr. • 5’ 11” • 220 lbs
Collin Barkley
G, NG • So. • 5’ 10” • 185 lbs
Kyler Richards
G • Sr. • 5’ 2” • 128 lbs
Zach Stash
T, DT • Sr. • 6’ 6” • 285 lbs
Owen Monnich
T, DE • So. • 6’ 0” • 220 lbs
Aiden Cmar
G, DE • So. • 5’ 9” • 200 lbs
Levi Haase
T, DT • Fr. • 6’ 2” • 230 lbs
Jason King
G, DE • Jr. • 5’ 11” • 221 lbs
Dawson Chamberlain
MLB • Fr. • 5’ 7” • 155 lbs
Drake Platt
DT, G • So. • 5’ 1” • 235 lbs
Leo Filler
T, DT • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 270 lbs
Cuyler White
G, DE • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 195 lbs
Ethan Bendel
G, C, NG • Sr. • 5’ 7” • 210 lbs
Shane Iscrupe
T, DT • Fr. • 6’ 1” • 225 lbs
Michael Aaron
T, DT • So. • 6’ 5” • 274 lbs
Bradly Ansel
G, DE • Fr. • 5’ 9” • 200 lbs
Maddox Bush
OT, DL • Jr. • 6’ 6” • 298 lbs
Aiden Abbott
G, DE • So. • 5’ 10” • 260 lbs
Justin Papuga
RB, MLB • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 185 lbs
Octavian Thompson
WR, MLB • So. • 5’ 8” • 180 lbs
