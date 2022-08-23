Kaden Creech

WR, FS • Jr. • 5’ 11” • 160 lbs

Alex Anderson

OLB, RB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 145 lbs

Dominic Taresco

WR, C • Jr. • 6’ 1” • 175 lbs

Damauri Robinson

WR, CB • So. • 6’ 0” • 150 lbs

Ricky Daniels

WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 1” • 160 lbs

Nathan Barkley

OLB, MLB, RB • Jr. • 5’ 10”

Colin Bush

TE, OLB • Jr. • 6’ 3” • 218 lbs

Jason Ruckel

WR • So. • 5’ 6” • 140 lbs

Jacob Jewell

RB, MLB • So. • 5’ 7” • 170 lbs

Matthew Gunter

RB • Fr. • 5’ 6” • 130 lbs

Jordan Kniseley

WR, SS • Sr. • 6’ 0” • 155 lbs

Roman Darazio

WR, RB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 165 lbs

Max Doperak

WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 4” • 130 lbs

Ahmad Ward

RB, OLB • Jr. • 5’ 10” • 180 lbs

Ayden Cottom

RB, OLB • So. • 5’ 9” • 170 lbs

Blake Revoir

SS, QB • So. • 6’ 0” • 165 lbs

Andrew Snyder

WR, CB • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 155 lbs

Hunter Smith

WR, C • Fr. • 5’ 8” • 120 lbs

Mason Beeman

OLB, MLB, FB • Sr. • 6’ 4” • 230 lbs

Trenton Hughes

WR, C • So. • 5’ 9” • 130 lbs

Nate Gray

K, WR, SS • Sr. • 5’ 10” • 210 lbs

Anthony Lang

WR • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 186 lbs

Jonathan Shumaker

WR, C • Jr. • 5’ 9” • 135 lbs

Brett Klim

RB, FS • So. • 5’ 6” • 124 lbs

Jordan Flack

SB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 155 lbs

Vincent Dudzinsky

WR, OLB • So. • 5’ 3” • 160 lbs

Franklin Palmer

G, DT • Fr. • 5’ 4” • 170 lbs

Dominic Patrick

OLB, G • Sr. • 5’ 11” • 200 lbs

Dom Patrick

G, MLB • Sr. • 5’ 11” • 220 lbs

Collin Barkley

G, NG • So. • 5’ 10” • 185 lbs

Kyler Richards

G • Sr. • 5’ 2” • 128 lbs

Zach Stash

T, DT • Sr. • 6’ 6” • 285 lbs

Owen Monnich

T, DE • So. • 6’ 0” • 220 lbs

Aiden Cmar

G, DE • So. • 5’ 9” • 200 lbs

Levi Haase

T, DT • Fr. • 6’ 2” • 230 lbs

Jason King

G, DE • Jr. • 5’ 11” • 221 lbs

Dawson Chamberlain

MLB • Fr. • 5’ 7” • 155 lbs

Drake Platt

DT, G • So. • 5’ 1” • 235 lbs

Leo Filler

T, DT • Sr. • 6’ 2” • 270 lbs

Cuyler White

G, DE • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 195 lbs

Ethan Bendel

G, C, NG • Sr. • 5’ 7” • 210 lbs

Shane Iscrupe

T, DT • Fr. • 6’ 1” • 225 lbs

Michael Aaron

T, DT • So. • 6’ 5” • 274 lbs

Bradly Ansel

G, DE • Fr. • 5’ 9” • 200 lbs

Maddox Bush

OT, DL • Jr. • 6’ 6” • 298 lbs

Aiden Abbott

G, DE • So. • 5’ 10” • 260 lbs

Justin Papuga

RB, MLB • Fr. • 5’ 10” • 185 lbs

Octavian Thompson

WR, MLB • So. • 5’ 8” • 180 lbs

