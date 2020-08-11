Deborah A. Atkins Reed, 51, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Twin Lakes Healthcare Center.
She was born Feb. 20, 1969, in Media, a daughter of Thomas and Eileen (McMurraugh) Atkins.
Deborah worked in the activity center for Bethlen Home. She loved dogs and was a member of the Highland Strummers ukulele group.
Deborah is survived by her father, Thomas Atkins of Ligonier and her sister, Patricia Shrum and her husband, Regis, of Derry.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Atkins, and her sister, Donna Atkins
A memorial blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 in the McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola.
Inurnment will follow in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
