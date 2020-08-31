DAYAA dedicates memorial bench to longtime volunteer

Wendy Jones spent eight years watching her sons, Sam and Chad, play baseball for the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA).
On July 19, the DAYAA held a ceremony at the Derry Area Ball Field to dedicate a memorial bench for Wendy Jones, a long-time volunteer for the organization, who died in January.
The event was highlighted by heartfelt words from friends and family.
Her husband of 22 years, Merle Jones, says he “was shocked” when he discovered the organization intended to dedicate a memorial bench for his wife.
“This is something I’ve been dealing with for the past 3.5 years … I thought it was great, “ Merle Jones said. “It was very nice. If I talk about it too much, I’ll get emotional.”
Adam McMahen, DAYAA board member, explained why the organization was compelled to commemorate Wendy Jones through dedicating the memorial bench.
“Because of her years of service to the organization, and the family’s involvement, and her untimely passing, the President (TJ Petrosky) had the idea … to do a memorial bench,” McMahen said. “The biggest reason why is because of her dedication to the league.”
It will serve as a reminder of a special wife, mother, and friend to DAYAA for the better part of a decade, McMahen added.
The DAYAA funded the bench, which was installed by Shaffer Memorial.
The bench will sit in the very spot where she loved to sit and watch her boys play ball — behind the concession stand, or “the stand” as Wendy often referred to it.
“She’d work the concession stand by the garage door, and watch the boys and yell,” Merle Jones added. “She was one of the ones who was very active in the concession stand, plus trying to watch her sons play.”
Sam, 17, and Chad, 13, played baseball with DAYAA, each for four years.
“If my sons needed to be there, we took them there,” Merle Jones said. “She was more involved; I was more of a spectator.”
Wendy Jones raised her family in Derry and taught for 24 years with the Greater Latrobe School District.
McMahen says, “She demonstrated a special blend of dedication to two local communities … and touched countless lives throughout her 24-year teaching career.”
“She was special,” Merle Jones added.
