The Derry Area Midget Football teams traveled to Brownsville this past weekend. Each of the three age-grouped teams emerged victorious against their Brownsville competition.
Pack 39, Brownsville 0
Touchdowns: Ty Blasko (2), Wade Huss (2), Will McNeal (1), Caleb Johnston (1).
PAT: Will McNeal, Wade Huss, Dane Marts.
Fumble Recoveries: Alexavier Short and Paxton Lee
Quarterback Sacks: Will McNeal.
Lobos 39, Brownsville 0
Touchdowns: Finn Fridley (2), Slade Horwat (2), Jackson Baum (1), Teague Weinell (1)
PAT: Teague Weinell (2 point), Slade Horwat.
Quarterback Sacks: Gunner Daugherty and Stephen Soltis.
Interception: Bryce Kemp.
Pups 14, Brownsville 0
Touchdowns: Corbin Horner (2).
PAT: Jamison Hays and Canyon Lukon.
Quarterback Sack: Bentley DeMase.
On Sept. 3, DAMF takes on South Allegheny at Trojan Stadium.
